1. Donald Trump, the soon-to-be president of the United States, had an idea:

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

Unfortunately, that pretty much means the US Constitution will have to be rewritten. But he’s in a destructive mood anyway – his new secretary of health and human services nominee is keen to go to work on Obamacare with a blowtorch and a pair of pliers.

2. To markets, and it was all about commodities overnight. Specifically, the crash in metals and oil. Iron ore, because the spot price for benchmark 62% fines tumbled 4.4% to $77.30 a tonne, snapping a five-day, 15% rally. And oil, which fell 4% overnight as tonight’s OPEC meeting still looms as a coin toss. So it could be a flat day on the ASX – futures traders have the December SPI 200 contract up just 5 points.

3. Apple is sitting on a powder keg. The kind that could sees sales explode, according to KGI Securities. Its analysis is that there’s a huge base lurking, waiting for a proper iPhone 8 to replace the 113 million iPhone 6s they bought in 2014. It’s picked out the new OLED screens, wireless charging and the 4.7″ entry level as the keys to tapping replacement demand.

But its most important project in 2017 is nearing completion. The $US5 billion spaceship it’s building in Cupertino is starting to look more like it landed in a forest.

4. Here’s one thing which could slow things down – a $2000 price tag on the iPhone 8. It’s one example of how the price of all the good things, like TVs and sneakers, could change if Trump makes it so stuff has to be made in the US.

5. A plane crashed in Colombia, killing 75 passengers. It had been chartered by Brazilian football club Chapecoense, so you can imagine the grief in that country right now. Incredibly, seven survived the crash, including three players Alan Ruschel, Follmann and Neto. One of the first to tweet was Manchester United, a club which knows all too well the pain of losing team members in an air tragedy:

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @ChapecoenseReal & all those affected by the tragedy in Colombia.#ForçaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/EUjAnJQkaB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2016

And in Sydney, 16 people have been injured and 7 taken to hospital after an explosion near a food court last night.

6. Do you make awful decisions? Always hate the clothes you buy once you try them on at home? Maybe you recently voted for something you now regret? Make sure it doesn’t happen again – we’ve got a list of 25 things you need to check off before you say yes to anything.

7. And here’s one mistake you need to avoid if it’s a decision related to an investment.

8. The true scale of bad loans hidden in Italy’s banking system could be much, much bigger than you think. Wait, that’s wrong. The true scale of bad loans hidden in Italy’s banking system could be exactly as bad as you’d think the scale of bad loans in Italy would be.

9. The new £5 note is the first to be made of polymer. That means it can be dipped in curry:

But it also means that it contains cow fat. Vegetarians and vegans are not impressed:

@bankofengland what consideration was given to #vegans & their human rights in the making of these? #fivepoundnote #fatfivers — Steffi Rox (@SteffiRox) November 29, 2016

Cue the Change.org petition.

10. The abbreviation for pounds makes no sense. And the reason why we write “lb” instead of “pd” actually doesn’t make a lot of sense either. But the story behind it all is still probably more interesting than you think.

BONUS ITEM: That one time a jet pilot saw someone with a cooler job:

