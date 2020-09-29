Good morning.

1. Australia recorded just five new local cases of COVID-19 yesterday, all of them in Melbourne. All were linked to aged care. Today’s figures are also low, with only 10 recorded in Victoria. Plans are underway to get a replacement crew on board a cargo ship off the WA coast, after an outbreak of COVID-19 on board. Seven of the remaining nine crew on the Patricia Oldendorff have the virus, with a dozen crew members in quarantine in the state.

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 10 new cases & the loss of 7 lives reported. As we move to COVID normal, the 14 day rolling average and cases with unknown source are down from yesterday in Metro Melb, and stable in regional Vic. Info: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz#COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/XyHBi1PShV — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 28, 2020

2. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced NSW could significantly reduce its coronavirus restrictions if Victoria continues on its reduction path. “Our health experts are keen, as am I, to see the impact of what the Victorian situation looks like once restrictions are eased, because we always know that’s the threat,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday. “If we feel it is safe enough to give people more freedom, to give businesses a better boost, a bigger boost, of course we will do that.”

No new cases of #COVID19 were diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, with the total number of cases in NSW remaining at 4,029. This is the second day in a row that NSW has had no new cases, either locally acquired or in hotel quarantine. pic.twitter.com/gDNvt9VVJ5 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) September 28, 2020

3. Australia will need to get used to high unemployment, with the jobless rate set to struggle to return to below 6% for years to come. That’s according to new Deloitte analysis, which projects that it will take two years just to move the jobless rate 1.3% lower. More broadly, a lack of growth is likely to see a “collapse” in wage growth, according to Deloitte partner Chris Richardson.

4. Australia’s coal miners are headed for a $17 billion collapse in export earnings this year. That’s due in part to the coronavirus – obviously – but also more Asian power utilities making the switch from coal to gas.

5. A new television series named ‘Joe Exotic’ will be filmed in Queensland, based on the Wondery podcast about the rivalry between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic. You will of course know those characters better from the Netflix series ‘Tiger King’. Two other series television series will be filmed in Queensland: ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Irreverant’.

6. Amazon announced the date of its much-hyped Prime Day. It kicks off on Tuesday October 13, with sales across Amazon devices, electronics, fashion, toys and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

7. A U.S. federal judge on Sunday ruled in favour of TikTok, blocking the Trump administration’s temporary download ban. TikTok has been a target of the Trump administration since July, and last month, the president signed a pair of executive orders against the app and its Chinese owner, ByteDance, leading to the download ban.

8. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Monday responded to a court victory by Uber by saying he would keep a close eye on the company to ensure it’s meeting safety requirements. Uber won an appeal against the regulator Transport for London in court Monday and will now be issued a new operating licence. Transport for London revoked Uber’s licence last year for a second time after what it described as “a pattern of failures” that put the safety of passengers at risk.

Safety in our city is paramount. My statement on Uber's London licence appeal: pic.twitter.com/1lGLqXO7UI — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) September 28, 2020

9. Trump earned $US73 million in revenue from his interests in foreign countries during the first two years of his presidency alone, according to a New York Times review of Trump’s tax returns. Most of that income came from Trump’s golf course and resort properties in Scotland and Ireland, but also from licensing deals with nations including the Philippines, Turkey, and India.

10. Police confiscated 10 guns from former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s home, according to a police report obtained by Business Insider. The police arrived at Parscale’s Florida residence responding to a 911 call from his wife, who was found bruised and stated he threatened to attempt suicide, the report said. “When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale [sic] stated Brad Parscale hits her,” one responding officer wrote in the report.

The moment Brad Parscale gets tackled to the ground and arrested in Florida.pic.twitter.com/cV5h5zwV7b — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 28, 2020

BONUS ITEM

Missed this one last week, but here’s a good read on how Vietnam managed to smash the coronavirus curve. Despite so much attention being given to places like New Zealand for nailing it, Vietnam really leaves them in the dust, with only 35 deaths out of a population of 100 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.