Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire

Good morning, and a very hearty TGIF to you. League is back, restrictions are further lifting… there’s a lot to look forward to right now.

1. The National Cabinet meets again today, after a two week break. Today, leaders will discuss the reopening effort, sharing notes on what has worked and what hasn’t, and considering important matters like public transport guidelines. Some leaders have called for the expansion of JobKeeper to be on the agenda, and one can safely assume the contentious issue of state border closures will probably come up too. Keep an eye out for an address from the PM afterwards.

2. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has warned Australian workers are headed for a “critical point” in September. Lowe flagged the initial six-month limits placed on measures like mortgage repayment deferrals and JobKeeper in particular are fast approaching. “My main concern is that we don’t withdraw fiscal support too early,” Lowe said, suggesting an opposing view to Scott Morrison, who seems pretty set on cutting the lifelines as soon as possible. Given the Reserve Bank had been begging the government for fiscal stimulus for long before the COVID-19 pandemic, largely to deaf ears, one wonders how receptive Morrison and co will be to this plea.

3. The NRL made its return last night, the first major Australian sport code to do so – and one of the first in the world. (The Eels won, which was a nice moment for my long-suffering dad.) It comes a day after the NRL agreed to a new broadcast deal with Nine Entertainment Co and Foxtel that secured the future of the code.

Waking up winners! Ahhh rugby league, it’s great to be back. We missed you. ????. #PARRADise pic.twitter.com/jMXuOg02ds — Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) May 28, 2020

4. Sales at David Jones have plunged 35% amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading its parent company Woolworths Holdings to consider further restructuring. Currently, David Jones has a goal of slashing its 486,000 square metres of floor space to 390,000 by 2025 – a reduction of 20%. However, the company says it has seen something of a recovery in the past few weeks, as restrictions are lifted across Australia.

5. Controversy continues to spiral over Rio Tinto’s decision to blow up one of the country’s oldest known Aboriginal heritage sites. In short, the mining giant allowed several archaeological trips to extract artefacts from the site, including 28,000-year-old tool made from bone, but then laid charges and blew it all to pieces anyway. The company deemed the priceless cultural treasures “too close to the ore body to avoid.” Goes to show the fluffy social justice and reconciliation rhetoric from the big miners only goes so far. Joe Aston in the AFR is excoriating today on the issue.

6. Foxtel’s new streaming service Binge landed this week, and early impressions are good. Finally, Foxtel has a modern platform with a strong content library and a decent price point which can stand toe-to-toe with local challengers like Stan, or international ones like Netflix. Of course, it took them a long time to get to this point, and there’s no guarantee it will be successful. Let’s take a look back at Foxtel’s troubled history with streaming.

7. Trump’s spar with Twitter has hit its zenith, as the president signs an executive order targeting social media companies. The order seeks to empower federal regulators to amend a statute that gives social media companies broad authority to moderate speech on their platforms. In short, it could upend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which stipulates tech companies are not responsible for what users post on their platforms. In the mind of the Trump administration, it seems, companies that – in their view – censor conservative speech should not be privy to such protections.

The Trump Administration is making sure your taxpayer dollars don't go to social media giants that unfairly repress free speech. pic.twitter.com/L3FiJ0eG5L — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2020

8. Would it work? Legal experts told Business Insider the president has “absolutely no legal authority” to carry out his threats and described Trump’s efforts as mostly just red meat for his base. “It’s very clear that what he is really doing is trying to bully Twitter into continuing to allow him to broadcast whatever he wants to, however false it is, with complete impunity,” a Drexel University law professor told Business Insider. That may be true, of course, but this is as much a political fight as a legal one. Trump is taking up arms in a long conservative war against what they perceive as entrenched liberal values at Silicon Valley companies.

9. The UK is relaxing its coronavirus restrictions, though not nearly to the extent as in Australia. Up to 6 people in England and 8 in Scotland will be allowed to meet in both public and private outdoor spaces. Schools will begin to re-open next week and shops will be opened from the middle of June. It comes as Boris Johnson takes a smacking in the polls, largely attributed to his handling of the ongoing situation with his aide, Dominic Cummings. The Conservative party’s lead over Labour collapsed by 9% within a week, YouGov found.

10. The Chinese CDC now says the coronavirus didn’t jump to people at the Wuhan wet market — instead, it was the site of a super-spreader event. Animals sold at the market were not infected with the virus, tests showed, which suggests that they couldn’t have infected shoppers.

BONUS ITEM

You might be wondering after the SpaceX rocket launch was delayed this week why they can’t just wait for the bad weather to pass rather than delaying the whole operation. The weather might have cleared up in just 10 to 20 minutes, but the Falcon 9 rocket’s launch couldn’t wait another second. That’s because the rocket’s ultracold fuel warms up and vents out as it sits on the launch pad, causing the machine to have less room for error in sending people to orbit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.