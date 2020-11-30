Getty Images

Good morning.

1. Victoria has recorded its first death from COVID-19 in a month, in a person who died of complications despite being cleared of the virus. But the state has still managed to record zero new infections for the 31st day running.

Reported yesterday were 5,030 test results, 0 new cases, 0 active cases. Sadly, we have to report today that a previously cleared COVID-19 case has died from complications relating to their original diagnosis. https://t.co/pcll7yB2RZ #COVID19Vic #StaySafeStayOpen pic.twitter.com/2gmdA2GQ9G — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 29, 2020

2. South Australians are being urged to get COVID-19 tests after man with the virus went out and about in Adelaide. Anyone who attended the Intensive English Language Institute at Flinders University between 13 and 28 November needs to get tested regardless of whether they had symptoms, said the state’s chief health officer, Nicola Spurrier.

3. The Victorian government is banning school banking programs, replacing them with “quality school-led programs” on financial literacy. The state government’s statement argues that programs like CBA’s Dollarmites don’t actually do much to teach financial skills to students.

4. Australian businesses and sole traders are being stung by a new 3% PayPal fee charged on any US transfers, including use of a PayPal competitor to convert currency. The extra charge leaves many online businesses, which frequently trade in US dollars, either paying PayPal’s “horrible” FX rates or shelling out thousands of dollars a year in extra fees to use a competitor. Australian guitarist and songwriter Plini told Business Insider Australia he has had to move his entire music catalogue and find a new distributor just to avoid being stung.

5. Proform Foods launched a new $11 million plant-based meat facility in Sydney last week. The site will produce 5000 tonnes of plant-based meat under the company’s MEET brand. Proform Foods was founded in 2008 by Stephen Dunn, the founder of Vogel Cereals. “We are incredibly excited to officially open the next generation plant-based meat manufacturing facility,” Matt Dunn, his son and CEO, said in a statement. “The global demand for plant-based products is booming, and our Australian innovation wins on both taste and texture.”

6. A new Australian app named Dwell has launched which matches renters and landlords. It’s designed to cut out the middle person – real estate agents – and provide a streamlined connection between renters and landlords. It’s not the first platform to attempt to do this, and it’ll be an interesting one to watch.

7. President Donald Trump on Sunday called the 2020 presidential election results “the greatest fraud in the history of our country from an electoral standpoint.” During a call-in interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump remained defiant in his insistence of mass voter fraud, despite there being no evidence backing up his claims. While Trump and his allies continue to pursue litigation against the election results, Biden is filling out his Cabinet.

8. Trump also pointed the finger at a few three-letter agencies. He said he believed the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice may be involved in an effort to steal the election from him. Trump also said the FBI and DOJ were “missing in action,” bemoaning that the agencies weren’t doing enough to prove his unsubstantiated claims.

9. Is Silicon Valley dead? Some tech elites are making moves out of San Francisco, as they rethink the area’s costs, political climate, safety, and more. Keith Rabois, for example, is heading to Miami, while Ben Ling tells Business Insider he’s weighing Austin or Miami. More departures could threaten Silicon Valley’s tech dominance, but they could also herald in cheaper rents, making the area more attractive to newcomers and residents alike.

10. AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said that their coronavirus vaccine succeeded in a trial. But some of the information they disclosed in press releases raised questions. The scrutiny centred on a lack of information in two areas: how well did the vaccine work? And how safe was it? AstraZeneca is planning to further investigate the alternative half-dose-full-dose dosing regimen, as it asks some regulators to sign off on it.

BONUS ITEM

Oliver Dowden, the UK secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, told the Daily Mail on Saturday that he plans to request that Netflix add a disclaimer before every episode of “The Crown” saying that it’s a work of fiction.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact,” Dowden told the Daily Mail. OK mate.

