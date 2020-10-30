Morning gang.

1. It’s AFR Rich List day, if you’re in the mood to find out who has more money than you. Topping the list this year is Gina Rinehart, with an eye-watering net worth of $28.89 billion. Several mining magnates saw their wealths explode on the back of a soaring iron ore price. Check out the rest of the the list over at the AFR.

Australia's 10 richest people gotten richer during the pandemic, thanks to two big trends. ANZ's Shayne Elliott warns the worst is yet to come. Here's Thursday's virus briefing. https://t.co/SCUsPxJn1S — Financial Review (@FinancialReview) October 29, 2020

2. But, while the pandemic might have lined the pockets of some online retail barons, there can’t always be winners. Several Rich List mainstays saw their wealth crater. This includes Flight Centre’s three founders – Graham Turner, Bill James, and Geoff Harris – who fell off the list for the first time since the 1990s.

3. Victoria recorded four new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with no lives lost. That number comes as more than 100 people connected to a childcare centre outbreak remain in isolation and Melburnians prepare for their first weekend out of lockdown. The number of mystery cases has fallen to two, down from four.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 4 new cases and no lives lost. The 14 day average is 2.6, and there are 2 cases with unknown source. More info https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/J2gSay2GC8 — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 29, 2020

4. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is pushing the public to download the state’s contact tracing QR app. The Service NSW app is being used by more than half a million people, but the government wants to get that up to 3 million. Sydneysiders will likely note that many venues are using third-party or bespoke solutions, which’ll probably need to change if the government wants to expand the use.

5. Hey, we have a new $100 note now. That means the project to upgrade Australia’s banknotes, ongoing since 2016, is finally complete. Like the others, it has a clear plastic vertical window and all sorts of other anti-counterfeiting goodies.

The new $100 note. Image: RBA

6. AMP has announced it has received a takeover proposal from a U.S. private equity firm to acquire 100 per cent of its shares. AMP reported to the market this morning it had received a bid from Ares Management Corporation, but said no decision had been made. “AMP notes discussions on the proposal are at a very preliminary stage and there is no certainty that a transaction will eventuate,” it said.

7. Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook all reported their third-quarter earnings on Thursday. These four, along with Microsoft, are the five most-valuable publicly traded companies on the S&P 500. The companies exceeded Wall Street estimates, maintaining strong momentum that boosted revenues in the previous quarter as online business booms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Google and Amazon crushed expectations, while Facebook and Apple squeezed by with earnings just slightly higher than Wall Street predicted.

8. ANZ’s full-year profit took a 42% hit, falling to $3.76 billion, the bank announced on Thursday. The biggest factor is the $2 billion the bank put aside in impairment costs to brace for the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It brings its total rainy day fund to $2.74 billion, as it closely watches its remaining 61,000 home deferrals.

9. Europe’s COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly surging, prompting a flurry of new lockdowns like those seen in the spring. In the last ten days, France, Italy, Germany, Britain, and Sweden have reported new records for daily infections. France and Germany announced second national lockdowns on Wednesday, with Italy, Spain, and the UK also introducing new measures in the past fortnight.

10. Keeping an eye on the US election? Here’s where they stand in the polls, just five days out. Something is happening in Texas, with the early vote already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in the Lone Star State in 2016, according to the U.S. Elections Project. The Cook Political Report moved Texas into the toss-up category on Wednesday, a major development in the state worth 38 electoral votes, the second highest in the nation behind California.

BONUS ITEM

If you’re a real U.S. politics nerd – and perhaps you should reevaluate your life if you are, I’m sorry – FiveThirtyEight has a cool tool where you can pick winners for various battleground states and see how that effects the outcome, based on polls.

