Elon Musk wants to go to Mars, and maybe take you with him. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Happy Monday.

1. Elon Musk yesterday gave an update on the latest SpaceX plan: a 40-storey rocket named Starship intended to ferry up to 100 people to Mars. Musk says that we’ve only got “several hundred million years” until the ageing Sun incinerates Earth, so we have to kick a tin along and colonise Mars. The billionaire insists Starship could “potentially” be ready for some kind of spaceflight as soon as next year. Any volunteers? I’m not putting my hand up.

Starship will be the most powerful rocket in history, capable of carrying humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond pic.twitter.com/LloN8AQdei — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 29, 2019

2. The Democrats in the US, having tested the waters somewhat over the past week, now seem to be full steam ahead on the whole impeaching Trump thing. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that a majority of Americans now back impeachment, according to polls. “If this activity, this pattern of behaviour were to prevail, it’s over for the Republic,” Pelosi said. “If we have the facts and when we have the facts, we will be ready.” This comes after the full, declassified whistleblower complaint against Trump regarding his dealings with the Ukrainian president landed.

3. Boris Johnson has taken some time out from doing the Brexit thing to deny that he groped a female journalist 20 years ago. Writing for the Sunday Times, Charlotte Edwardes says the now prime minister, who was then editor of the Spectator, grabbed her leg under a table at a “louche, loud, risqué” lunch. Downing St issued a rare denial of Edwardes’ claim. “This allegation is untrue,” a spokesperson said.

4. At this point, you’d hate to be on the Boeing crisis comms team. The company announced it discovered a “cracking issue” on Boeing 737 Next Generation planes, affecting a part that connects the planes body to its wings. I’m no aviation expert, but I prefer my plane’s wings remain attached for the entire duration of the flight. Boeing says that operators of the aircraft – which could include over 100 airlines – have been notified, and “modifications” are being made.

5. The ATO says it is cracking down on tax fraud this year, with 2 million Australians already set to get a call asking them to explain their returns. Of course, they say this every single year. Nevertheless, they’ve got a sophisticated data-matching system, which is only getting better with time, so maybe it’s worth sweating a little over your dicey deductions.

6. A property expert has warned Australia we risk “disenfranchising” an entire generation, as the proportion of millennials priced out of the housing market explodes. “If millennials’ affordability disillusionment continues, we risk entrenching a generation who become disenfranchised from society,” CoreLogic CEO Lisa Claes said. “It raises serious issues around intergenerational equity and should be a catalyst for policymakers to address affordability at a foundational level.”

7. Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for at least two more films after Disney and Sony managed to strike a deal. Sony, which owns the film rights to Spider-Man and approximately 900 other Marvel characters due to a decades-old deal, walked away from Disney after the latter company agitated for a more equitable share of ticket revenue. Details are scant on the ground, but it looks like Sony probably got their way after fan outrage.

8. Medicinal cannabis is available to patients in Australia, but the process to get your hands on it is often labyrinthine. NSW Health claims that the turnaround for medicinal cannabis approvals through their online portal is 48 hours, but data obtained exclusively by Business Insider Australia shows it often takes far, far longer – sometimes even months.

9. Facebook tells us that its new test to remove like counts on Facebook is to try and make the platform feel less like a “competition”. The thinking seems to be that seeing those little numbers tick upwards activates a Pavlovian response in your brain which, over time, probably gives you severe depression or something like that. The company has been running a similar test on Instagram for a few months now. We may need to find artificial validation somewhere else – maybe TikTok?

10. Booted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has spoken out for the first time since his axing, after a report about the company’s debauched internal culture during its rise. He is suitably low-key about it. “WeWork is one of the fastest growing companies ever and while there may have been some growing pains, the results speak for themselves: a nurturing work environment that is inspiring, respectful, and attuned to bringing out the best in people,” he said.

BONUS ITEM

I have absolutely no use for handheld printer like this, but I think I would get a real kick out of it for upwards of 15 minutes.

Print on concrete, metal, and wood with this handheld printer pic.twitter.com/l2kg0M0YYz — Tech Insider (@techinsider) September 29, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.