1. Cyclone Debbie has savaged the north coast of Queensland and is now a tropical low moving southwest through the state. You’re going to see a lot of this type of thing today:



There’s one confirmed dead and hopefully that will be all, but obviously the clean-up bill will run into the hundreds of millions . We’ll be updating all day.

2. To markets, and the ASX took off yesterday, posting its biggest one-day gain for four months led by banks and the big miners. And June SPI Futures are upbeat about a solid start again today, up 13 points, after the bulls took charge of US markets again overnight. Strong trade and consumer confidence data was behind all that. Iron ore climbed back off the canvas and the Aussie dollar fell below 76 cents, but is heading back up again now.

3. The Australian Rugby Union says everything is fine following last week’s Roy Morgan research findings which said participation in people 14 and older has fallen to just 55,000 players, down more than 60% since 2001. The ARU says it “strongly rejects” the findings of the research – which Business Insider reported as representing a threat to the future of the game in Australia – and that it is not matched by other data, although it acknowledges there has been a decline in club XV participation.

4. We’re just a couple of hours away from Samsung’s live unpacking of the Galaxy S8. You can watch that big moment here, and it is a big moment for one of the world’s biggest tech companies which lost up to $7 billion last year when its Note 7 devices started bursting into flame. So obviously there was some alarm when a box of unconfirmed contents caught fire in a Samsung store in Singapore yesterday.

5. In Apple land, yesterday’s iOS update rollout seems to be going smoothly, even as it sneaks a new file system into the works. It’s a risky but necessary upgrade to its 30-year-old system, and you absolutely have to make sure you’re well backed up before you make the shift. But it sets Apple up for a future in which one UBS analyst reckons it can hit a $US200 stock price.

6. The F-35 has been putting its pilots in a moshpit, whether they like it or not:



That problem with the F-35C – the Navy variant – was first noted in January, and there were many reports that taller pilots especially were in danger of seriously injuring their necks. At the very least, no one could read flight-critical data on their $400,000 helmet visors. Now the US Navy will trial a fix, and it doesn’t sound convincing.

7. If all that was left on the planet were spiders and humans, and humans were somehow helpless, spiders would eat all the humans in a year. Some estimates say the planet’s 25 million tonnes of spiders eat up to 800 million tonnes of meat a year. Some other estimates claim there are 131 spiders per square metre. This is a hideous post about spiders.

8. This is a nice post about your friendly neighbourhood spider. Man. That kid what was in Avengers: Civil War has his own movie out in July and here we see his new suit, lots of Iron Man, a spidey drone, Michael Keaton, him having to turn in his suit, stitching a whole ship back together with spidey webs, and some overweight comic relief. Jolly good show:

9. You probably don’t live in Seattle. But if you did, you could order your groceries online with Amazon, and pick them up at a drive-through 15 minutes later. Maybe one day we’ll see it here in Australia. Here’s how it works.

10. Facebook’s Snapchat makeover is now complete. After replicating Snapchat’s Stories in Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, Facebook will now release Stories in its main mobile app, and call it… Facebook Stories. Cue bleating from everyone who forgot how Facebook ignored all the social network copycats – including Snapchat – back when it launched and just got on being better than all of them at its own game. Snapchat’s stock price sank.

BONUS ITEM: Go on. Let your inner bogan out, because this is suitably radical:

Have a spider-free day.

