Don’t give up. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Good morning.

1. Oscars! They’re on at 2.30pm AEDT, with the red carpet coverage starting two hours earlier. The days of trying to avoid spoilers until the delayed broadcast on telly are way past, so you can finally catch them live on Nine from midday. But we’ll have rolling coverage and all the best bits, from the frocks to Chris Rock tactfully handling diversity, to Leonardo DiCaprio finally getting his Academy Award. Here’s a starter – Jason Guerrasio’s confident heads-up on everyone who’s going to win today.

2. But even if Leo misses out on yet another Best Actor gong, he’ll be a winner in the loo. Because it’s the Oscars, everyone who’s nominated gets a swag bag stocked with $200,000 worth of gifts, including a $275 roll of toilet paper and an offer to smear your own blood on your breasts.

3. One person who won’t be invited to talk about “The Revenant” is Michael Punke. That’s because he wrote the novel, and for his day job, he’s the US Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation and the Deputy United States Trade Representative. And that means he’s not only a massive over-achiever, he’s also not allowed to engage in “self-enriching” activities.

4. When good doctors go bad:

The rider, Belgian Stig Broeckx, 25, was taken to the hospital, possibly after being attended by the paramedic on the motorcycle he just hit. Cyclists will have a strong idea of who was at fault; the rest of the world will disagree with them.

5. Markets, which disappointed again on Friday, aren’t likely to do a lot today. ASX SPI 200 futures for March are up just 7 points. (And the Oscars are on the telly live this year.) But, on a positive note, banks globally did a little better on Friday night which could help the dominant sector of the ASX in trade today. Iron ore is back under the pump, and the CBA reckons the Aussie dollar is about get stronger. And…

6. The Autumn Avalanche is coming! Savanth Sebastian, economist at Commsec, has jotted down at least a dozen important economic releases in the next fortnight, including a potentially very interesting RBA meeting tomorrow. They won’t shift rates, but there’s a solid chance of a hint of easing bias in the governor’s statement. GDP is out Wednesday and offshore, we get China’s PMIs tomorrow, non-farms payrolls in the US Friday and euro and UK PMIs tomorrow and Thursday. It’s all here in Greg McKenna’s diary. He said you could take a peek.

7. The Mark Zuckerberg interview. He sat down with our parent publication at the Mobile World Congress for a monster interview, which we’re hoping we’ll be able to bring to you in full later today. But for now, here’s what he says about the real reason he made Facebook (and it wasn’t to meet girls). And why we don’t need to worry about AI overtaking humans… “unless we really mess something up”.

8. Bizarrely, a bunch of ALP volunteers thought they might head to the US and destroy electoral signs for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. “Project Veritas Action” conducts investigations into abuse and corruption and their undercover journos interviewed Australian Ben Kremer, who admitted it “felt really good” destroying Clinton signs. Kremer and his mates are supporters of Bernie Sanders and told PVA their trip was “technically funded by the taxpayer”. The ALP says it is investigating.

9. This is getting ridiculous:



Yes, it’s Steph Curry, again. This time with an incredible buzzer-beater to demoralise Oklahoma City Thunder. It was Curry’s 12th three-pointer (it’s worth five, surely) of the game, tying an NBA record. Even LeBron James says he’s never seen a player like Curry.

10. Back to Trump. He was asked on CNN to denounce the Ku Klux Klan’s support for his candidacy, and he refused to.

BONUS ITEM: Your Best Picture nominees, in LEGO:



Have a great day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.