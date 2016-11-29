Harry’s in the Caribbean today. Picture: Getty Images

1. Trouble in Trumpland? Kellyanne Conway, the woman who led the Trump camp to the most unlikely political victory in living memory, said voters feel “betrayed” by the consideration of Mitt Romney for the post of secretary of state. Aides, media and Trump team sources went ballistic, calling it “baffling”, a “betrayal” and even “dangerous”. And hopes of a recount favouring Clinton in Wisconsin were all but snuffed out. Onto Pennsylvania.

2. Meanwhile, all the world’s celebs are still trying to deal with it.

3. But markets aren’t too worried. There was some pullback overnight, and futures traders expect the ASX to open down a little, but the OECD is happy. It upgraded its global growth outlook overnight and several slides strongly hinted other countries could do worse than look at Trump’s proposed spending initiatives for a lead.

But wait, wait – Citi has a brilliant note out selling its own not-at-all subtle message on the spending habits of Australian governments, just weeks out from the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook. As well as some pointed reminders on “What makes Australia different?“, Citi includes this wonderful chart to illustrate how utterly terrible various budgets have been at getting anything right:

4. Carnage is:



That’s the aftermath of Black Friday for one Seattle Nike store. 20,000 people in just over 24 hours, desperate for cheap kicks, resulted in the understatement of the year from one dazed and confused worker:

“People (were) not putting anything back in the right place at all the whole time we were open.”

There are more pics and brats kicking boxes around here.

5. Yeesh. Apple. It’s still making loads of money and selling iPhones like nobody business, but 2016 has seen them fall well out of favour with the tech media. This week it’s the AirPods, or notable lack of them. Having ditched the headphone jack and plugging wireless peripherals as the future, it seems Apple hasn’t been able to make said peripherals actually work in time for Christmas. Oh, and now people are claiming a new bug is shutting off their iPhones with 30% power left.

6. So, onwards and hopefully, upwards. With the iPhone 7 virtually written off as “boring” before it launched, it’s fair to expect something properly different from Apple next year. And the Wall Street Journal is a believer, claiming Apple is testing no less than 10 prototypes. Here are all the ways the iPhone 8 could disrupt. And it’s still hoping there’s some love left for a radically redesigned iPad too.

7. Here’s what it’s like when you fly:

Picture: Warner Bros

Here’s what it’s like when a Victoria’s Secret supermodel flies:



A photo posted by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Nov 27, 2016 at 2:55pm PST



And here are more pictures of that dream you once had where you were stuck on a flight with 14 Angels en route from New York to Paris for the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

8. Missing a sock? A recent survey showed every Brit lost 1264 socks in a lifetime. That’s quite incredible. So scientists finally decided to tackle the big question and interviewed 2000 people to come up with the simplest reason why socks go missing.

9 Stephen Hawking once theorised all the odd socks somehow found their way into a black hole. But if you’re thinking about jumping in to a black hole to find one, here’s what would happen to your body.

10. Admit it, you only know one tie knot. Here are three easy ones for the office to add to your collection. Someone in there will notice.

BONUS ITEM: This week’s best landing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Have a great day.

