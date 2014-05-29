10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Picture: Getty Images

First, to the important issues – go the Blues.

1. As State of Origin openers go, it was one for the ages. If you missed it, NSW won 12-8… just. But the scoreline was just one highlight – here’s our rundown on the five men who made last night’s bruising Origin opener the most memorable in years.

2. To the markets. Today in the region, the only material data due out is retail sales in Japan. In Australia, we get Capex plans, which can have a big impact on the Aussie dollar.

3. In Asia, there was a sea of green as markets reacted to the previous night’s new highs in the US. No doubt there will be some sort of reversal today after the small losses in the US overnight. Recapping, however, the Nikkei was up 0.24% at 14,671, the Hang Seng was 0.59% higher at 23,080 while stocks in Shanghai rose 0.76% to 2050. Today in the region, the only material data due out is retail sales in Japan. Disappointing data out of Germany on the unemployment front and resource stocks lower in London have seen the ASX SPI 200 June contract fall 13 points to 5524 bid.

4. There’s a new star in the world of overindulgence today. A man known only as “Andrew” has ordered the most expensive coffee from Starbucks… ever. At $54.75, it’s most expensive ingredient is the 60 shots of black. Follow the link to see what a 128-ounce glass of coffee looks like.

5. The rhetoric from business leaders worried about the impact of a political impasse in Canberra is ratcheting up. Over the past 24 hours we have heard from Wesfarmers Richard Goyder, the head of Rio Tinto has complained about the structure of the economy and Tony Abbott’s senior business adviser Maurice Newman has hit out at Labor, the Greens and Palmer United’s efforts to block the budget in the Senate. Newman said once their huff and puff was gone, what were the alternatives?

5. “We will continue to go out onto the streets and to protest and actively encourage the public to support us in our campaign for free education.” No, these are not the words of a disgruntled student complaining about Christopher Pyne’s new higher fees for University students. It’s a younger version of Australia’s Treasurer Joe Hockey in 1987.

6. Speaking of Christopher Pyne, he wants to collect HECS from the dead. That is all.

7. Socceroos’ chances. Goldman Sachs is out with its customary football and economic review of the World Cup. Goldman’s global chief economist Jan Hatzius led prediction modelling, which puts Brazil firm favourites and gives Australia only a slim chance of advancing beyond the first round. But it’s a fun read if you like your economics and your sport. “As kick-off in Brazil approaches,” the Australia section notes, “the current Prime Minister may reflect with unease that Australia’s last appearance in the World Cup on June 23, 2010 coincided with the then Prime Minister being unexpectedly usurped by his Deputy – in large part in response to the government’s mishandling of taxation issues.”

8. Tech news was busy overnight. If you missed it, Mary Meeker gave a stunning presentation on the state of the Web in 2014, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella bombed a bit on stage, and Apple confirmed it’s buying headphone maker (and, perhaps more importantly, music streaming service) Beats for $3 billion.

9. Prolific writer and poet Maya Angelou has died. She was a favourite of Barack Obama’s and Tupac Shakur, thanks to gems of wisdom such as this:

I do not trust people who don’t love themselves and yet tell me, ‘I love you.’ There is an African saying which is: Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt.

BONUS ITEM – We’re not proud sending you off to this, but the pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s honeymoon are priceless. Kanye backing up the RV and KK just backing up are worth 10 seconds of your time. Promise.

Have a cracking day. I’m on Twitter: @FarkersFarkers

