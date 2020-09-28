Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Good morning, folks. Hope you had good weekends, and congratulations to our Melbourne friends on the loosening of restrictions.

1. Melbourne’s controversial night curfew is now lifted. A host of other changes have also been made to restrictions, including children returning to school, slightly increased numbers at certain gatherings, and the relaxation of visitation rules at hospitals. Premier Daniel Andrews said the “trigger points” for further relaxations would be based on case numbers, and not dates.

2. And where are we with those case numbers? The official figures this morning report 5 new cases yesterday and 3 deaths. That followed 16 new cases recorded yesterday, of which 15 were linked to known clusters. Zero cases were reported anywhere else in the country yesterday – including NSW, which luckily didn’t even have one in hotel quarantine. Not bad across the board!

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 5 new cases & the loss of 3 lives reported. The 14 day rolling average is down in Metro Melb, stable in regional Vic, and the no. of cases with unknown source stable as we move to COVID Normal. More info: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz#COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/Lu5XDcXFkI — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 27, 2020

3. Scott Morrison said Australia will see a travel bubble with New Zealand before Christmas. NZ Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters suggested in a TV appearance that it could really be “much, much sooner”. “Apart from the end of the Auckland spike we have had, we are raring to go and the sooner to get going the better,” Peters said. PM Jacinda Ardern said NZ would likely be included in Australia’s hotspot travel regime. “Our view was that we would always be able to get movement between Australia and New Zealand open sooner if they were taking a hotspot or state-by-state approach,” she said.

4. On Friday, the federal government announced it would loosen credit restrictions in an attempt to encourage lending. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described responsible lending laws as “an overly prescriptive, complex, costly, one-size-fits-all regime”. Consumer advocates have sounded the alarm, slamming it as “a short-sighted fix” which would put individuals at risk of becoming overly leveraged in a “flailing economy”.

5. An investigation by The New York Times revealed a trove of tax-return data from President Donald Trump’s and his businesses that detail massive losses and 10 years of avoiding federal income taxes. The tax-return data obtained by the Times extends over more than two decades and included “detailed information from his first two years in office,” according to the report. Among the Times’ findings, Trump paid a total of $US750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

6. Trump on Saturday announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, an anti-abortion conservative, to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Barrett’s addition to the court would shift the ideological balance of it sharply to the right, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority.

7. Research from UBank has found COVID has shifted the way Australians look at budgeting, particularly millennials and Gen Z. It found that 68% of millennials have a budget, compared to 58% of Gen X and 55% of Gen Z. UBank CEO Philippa Watson attributed this budget-savvy attitude to the gamification of budgeting tools.

8. France and the UK last week set all-time records for daily coronavirus infections. Other European countries are seeing their highest cases since the continent’s peak earlier this year. Better testing systems and infrastructure could go someway to explaining the new high figures – but experts agree that a resurgence is underway.

9. An anonymous Facebook executive said conservatives’ success on the platform is due to having content that is “always more engaging,” according to a Politico report. Politico reported that the executive, who identifies as a “centre-left progressive” said the right’s focus on “nation, protection, the other, anger, fear” has always been an effective tactic, pointing to the 1930s. The comments come as Facebook has been criticised by the right and left for having a political bias, with social media platforms drawing attention from both President Trump and Joe Biden.

10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is “reconfiguring” its offices amid a more permanent shift to working from home. While he doesn’t see working in the office going away altogether, he described the office as a space for “on-sites” – presumably, days where employees, who mostly work from home, gather in the office. Pichai also said he made the decision to have employees work from home until next summer in order to boost productivity and give workers a sense of certainty during an uncertain time.

