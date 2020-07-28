Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images

Good morning, folks.

1. Victoria had its worst day of the pandemic yesterday. It recorded 532 new cases and six deaths, taking Australia’s death toll to 161. Five of those six deaths were linked to outbreaks in aged care. However, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said modelling suggested Monday’s worrying figure could be the peak.

2. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned she will shut the border with NSW if community transmission of COVID-19 becomes more widespread. NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant confirmed there were 17 new cases of COVID-19 in her state yesterday. “If there are outbreaks of community transmission or it cannot be sourced or there are clusters, we will not hesitate to declare hotspots — or we will not hesitate, if it gets out of control, to slam the border shut,” Palaszczuk said on Monday morning.

3. The demand for the early super access scheme has officially outstripped the government’s original projections. The latest APRA figures show Australians have applied for $29.7 billion in super withdrawals. The government originally forecasted $29.5 billion would be drained from retirement savings – and the scheme still has a full five months left to go.

4. New South Wales will temporarily scrap stamp duty for first home buyers, in an effort to boost house construction and jobs through the pandemic downturn. Long-term changes will be made during this halt, with the threshold for stamp duty on new homes rising from $650,000 to $800,000.

5. The states have agreed to an overhaul of “outdated” defamation law, in an effort to protect public interest journalism and clamp down on spiralling damages payouts. “Social media has resulted in an explosion of minor cases over minor personal slights, clogging courts with costly litigation out of all proportion to the actual complaint,” said NSW attorney general Mark Speakman. “These reforms will bring defamation laws into the modern era, improving the balance between protecting reputations and free speech.” You can now all look forward to a much more defamatory ’10 things’ newsletter every morning!

6. In the months leading up to the pandemic, it looked like Australia’s neobanks were poised to make a big impact. Prior to COVID-19, Xinja was on top of the world, having sealed a $433 million investment from Dubai World Investors. However, with that deal on ice, the company has been forced to shore up local equity as it rides out one of the most uncertain economic periods in Australia’s history. “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth,” CEO Eric Wilson told us. “We’ve been punched hard and we’ve had to make a new plan.”

7. No, your entry to Bunnings isn’t a human right enshrined in law. Following videos emerging over the weekend of anti-mask crusaders refusing to abide by public health orders in Melbourne Bunnings locations, we felt it was pertinent to ask a legal expert. “You can forget the Magna Carta on this, and it doesn’t have any direct effect on Australian law anyway,” said Dilan Thampapillai, senior lecturer in law at the Australian National University.

Wait til this Karen finds out about 'no shoes, no shirt, no service'. pic.twitter.com/2dvLE90dOa — cam smith (@sexenheimer) July 25, 2020

8. We could know relatively soon if a leading coronavirus vaccine candidate works. The potential candidate, from US firm Moderna, stepped closer to reality Monday as the company dosed the first volunteers in a 30,000-person clinical trial. In a best-case scenario, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Business Insider we could know if the vaccine works in October.

9. But getting a coronavirus vaccine won’t necessarily mean an instant return to normal, a top vaccine developer told Business Insider. “The moment you get a vaccine doesn’t mean you’re going to put your mask in the trash,” said Maria Elena Bottazzi, a vaccine developer at Baylor College of Medicine. “That is not going to happen. I hope people don’t think that is going to be the magic solution for all.” Even if the first vaccines pass muster in clinical trials, they’re likely to be only moderately effective, Bottazzi said.

10. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly said that he thinks artificial intelligence poses a threat to humanity. Of the companies working on AI technology, Musk is most concerned by the Google-owned DeepMind project, he said in an interview with The New York Times. “The nature of the AI that they’re building is one that crushes all humans at all games,” he said. “It’s basically the plotline in ‘WarGames.’”

BONUS ITEM

There’s a great story in the ABC today, about an outback pub in Queensland which has banned emus.

