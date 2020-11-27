Canva CEO Melanie Perkins

1. Australia’s young and wealthy have been revealed. The AFR’s Young Rich List shows 56 of the wealthiest 100 Australians under 40 all have their roots in the tech sector, including all five billionaires.

2. Two of the world’s largest buy now, pay later companies are exchanging barbs, after Swedish giant Klarna has accused Afterpay of running an ‘extortion system’ with its fees. Afterpay CEO Anthony Eisen has returned fire by calling his opposite CEO’s claims “desperate and disingenuous”. As the two go head-to-head in Australia, the US and Europe, it likely won’t be the last word on this.

Others meanwhile don’t have much time for either.

Hot take: Klarna ClearPay and AfterPay should have stricter rules and their marketing is predatory and gross x — Emma ???? (@emmascott02) November 25, 2020

3. Qantas has a bad case of wandering eye. It’s latest recovery strategy involves poaching customers of 16 rival airlines, incentivising them to switch by fast-tracking their Qantas membership status. It’s an aggressive strategy in the wake of a shrinking aviation sector.

4. Speaking of which, a landmark US flight could provide the first glimpse of the travel recovery. The first quarantine-free flight from the US to Europe will take off next month. The secret? Passengers will be tested twice before and once after the flight leaves, reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection to “nearly one in a million”.

5. Casual workers may soon be paid sick leave. Victoria is set to trial a scheme that would afford even causal workers paid time off if they’re ill in a move being heralded as “long overdue”. It comes after the state introduced Australia’s first pandemic leave earlier this year, and as Victoria records four straight weeks without a new coronavirus case.

Congratulations Victoria, 28 consecutive days of 0 new cases reported ????

Yesterday there were 0 lives lost and 9,828 test results received. There are 0 active cases.

More detail: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #StaySafeStayOpen #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/bOrsxTQn3q — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 26, 2020

6. Australian businesses are bracing themselves for the demise of JobKeeper next year. Having subsidised the wages of 3.5 million Australians over the last eight months, four out of five businesses say they’ll be hit by its demise in March.

7. Telstra is facing the second-largest consumer fine in Australian history. The telco is up for $50 million in penalties after it was found to have improperly sold 100 Indigenous Australians phone plans they didn’t understand and couldn’t afford.

8. Joe Exotic is desperately trying to get Trump to pardon him. Representatives for the ‘Tiger King’ star are reportedly spending thousands of dollars chasing the President for a pardon, before he leaves the White House. When quizzed by a reporter months ago about a possible pardon for Exotic, Trump said he’d “take a look”.

A reporter just asked if Trump would pardon Joe Exotic from Tiger King and Trump said, "I will take a look." pic.twitter.com/f0c0R8QmDy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2020

9. One of Australia’s leading COVID-19 candidates will likely need to be retested after a major gaffe. Having just concluded it held a 90% efficacy rate, AstraZeneca and Oxford have realised that more than 2,500 study participants were given a half dose instead of their prescribed amount. The result? They’ll likely have to do another international round of testing to get their house in order.

10. In light of the AstraZeneca revelations, some experts have slammed it for “cherry picking” data. While there are legitimate reasons to criticise the vaccine, others say there’s no reason to write this one off just yet. Here’s the consensus amongst those in the know.

BONUS ITEM

Going into this weekend, we should all carry the passion of this commentator calling Maradona’s goal of the century.

Maradona scored this goal in 1986 World Cup against England which was voted “The Goal of the Century” ???? The God of Dribbling. RIP. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/9jE5cuVQf0 — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) November 25, 2020

