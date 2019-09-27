(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

1. You’re possibly sick of hearing about Trump – I’m certainly sick of typing words about him – but the Ukraine scandal keeps mounting. Today, The New York Times revealed that the whistleblower who set these events in motion is a CIA officer who was at one point assigned to the White House. If you’re a normal person who hasn’t been following every update of this story like a hawk, we have a very helpful summary for you to pick through at your leisure. Some people are questioning whether this reporting has exposed the whistleblower’s identity.

Is it just me or did the @nytimes just put the #Whistleblower in very real danger? We’ve now been told it’s a male CIA agent assigned to the White House for some period of time during the past 2 1/2 years. That pretty much narrows it down to just a handful of people, doesn’t it? — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) September 26, 2019

2. Scott Morrison got up in front of the United Nations and tried the whole ‘fake news’ thing – accusing Australia’s detractors of “deliberately” underwriting our achievements on climate change. He also argued that ocean plastics are a more immediate threat than climate change, which is an angle we’re seeing more and more from politicians and business leaders who do not want to address emissions. This morning: scientists disagree.

3. After the initial jubilation of the ACT’s legalisation of cannabis possession, reality is setting in. Namely the fact that there are federal politicians who might be inclined to have that law struck out. Both Peter Dutton and Christian Porter appeared on radio yesterday to slam the law as “dangerous” and “dumb” – raising the spectre that this could end up like the ACT’s ill-fated 2013 attempt to legalise same-sex marriage, or the NT’s attempt to make assisted dying legal. Those laws did not last long. But hey: with community attitudes as they are these days, this might be different.

All Govt ministers out this morning – Dutton, Hunt and Porter – have framed decision by the ACT to legalise possession of small amounts of cannabis as "dangerous". They argue it'll increase consumption of the drug, and pointed to the health impacts. #auspol — Shalailah Medhora (@shalailah) September 26, 2019

4. Apparently, the thing Australia really needs to get its economy roaring again is… rising house prices. That’s what Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the property industry, anyway. The treasurer thinks a 10% price increase could add as much as 0.5% to the nation’s GDP, but economists are skeptical. One could not unreasonably suggest that pegging our national economic health to the housing market casino is perhaps not the best idea.

5. There’s more bad news on the employment front. The jobs market is deteriorating faster than expected, with jobs creation failing to meet up with a record high participation rate. New South Wales and Victoria, which have previously papered over the national jobs numbers by being particularly strong, are looking shaky. This will place more pressure on the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates even further next week. Buckle up, gang!

6. It might be nice for the executives themselves, but the absurd pay packages Australian CEOs are taking home are not good for much else. Reserve Bank governor Phillip Lowe says the current standard of CEO remuneration “disturbs” him, especially given our lengthy period of worker wage stagnation. It was revealed last week that Australia’s top 10 CEOs all took home more than $10 million each last financial year.

7. Let me pitch you something cool: Sydney to London in 4 hours. Here’s the catch – it requires something named the Synergetic Air-Breathing Rocket Engine, and optimistic, pie-in-the-sky estimates suggest that bad boy won’t be ready for commercial flights until the 2030s at least. But let me run that by you one more time for clarity: Sydney. To London. In 4 hours. Beats sitting in cattle class for 23 hours blaming cabin pressure for why you’re crying watching “Shrek 2”.

8. Speaking of planes, there’s a new report from the National Transport Safety Board into the Boeing 737 MAX disaster. Boeing’s emergency training for pilots didn’t account for how overwhelming it would be to be in the cockpit with all sorts of bells and alarms and alerts going off at them. The report recommends training systems which “better assess pilots’ actions in real-world scenarios”.

9. Following in the footsteps of Instagram, Facebook will test hiding likes in Australia this week. As with the earlier test, the company wants to see whether ditching the “popularity” metric will make the content shared across its platforms better. As a bonus, maybe less teenagers will go insane in their endless pursuit of online clout. It’ll be interesting to see what it means for publishers, which often use public-facing engagement metrics as indicators of success.

10. It’s not the biggest WeWork update, but it certainly marks… I don’t know, something. The company is selling its $60 million private jet which booted CEO Adam Neumann used to fly his family all around the world. Maybe you’ll be able to pick it up at a discount, if you’re in the market. For those who have been too busy get in on the WeWork drama, here’s your 30-second explainer. It’s worth it.

BONUS ITEM

Ever wondered why manuka honey is so expensive? Given it’s been in the news a lot recently, I certainly have. Have a look:

