1. Mark Zuckerberg finally graduated. 12 years ago, he dropped out of Harvard and created a $US447 billion company, but this morning, Harvard awarded him an honorary doctorate degree. In return, Zuckerberg gave the class of 2017 its commencement address, and it was as politically charged as you could expect from someone who’s increasingly expected to make a run for office. We even got a tagline – “Change starts local.”

2. 5500km away, the current president of the US was making NATO members feel very uncomfortable by lecturing them about not committing their proper due toward making the international peacekeeping alliance as strong as it could be. This is what awkwardness looks like at a diplomatic level:

“Putin will be thrilled,” said one onlooker, forgetting that right now, Putin already finds the organisation laughable, bullies its members daily, and could steamroll into the capitals of its most exposed members in 36 hours.

3. To markets, and oil was under the pump. OPEC extended its production cuts until 2018 and Texas tea crashed by more than 5%. But it had no effect on US stocks – the S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs. It won’t translate to any gains here, however, with doubts hovering over the ASX200’s strongest sections, particularly banks. Here’s the recent divergence you’ve been looking for, from a crazy old man who lives out in the desert somewhere:

Image: Obi Wan McKenobi

4. Here’s why the US would have to be absolutely insane to attack North Korea. Mainly, because the world has been too soft on shutting down the rogue state, and it’s now well-equipped to do horrific damage.

5. Billionaire Paul Singer’s hedge fund recently raised $US5 billion in less than 24 hours, and now we know why. It’s “dry powder” Elliott told his investors in a note, for the moment approaching when “all hell breaks loose”.

6. As “bizarre” footage emerges of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi putting out the bins, England’s 27 major trauma centres are being told to prepare for another potential terrorist attack over the Bank Holiday weekend. And British police have stopped sharing information about the investigation with the US because it keeps finding its way into US newspapers. President Trump has asked the Department of Justice to find the leakers and prosecute them.

7. One bitcoin was worth $US2,800 overnight, up from $US1,200 at the end of April. Here’s a primer on what it is, why this is happening and why Snapchat’s first investor, Jeremy Liew, reckons a single Bitcoin could be worth $US500,000 by 2030. And here’s Gizmodo’s Campbell Simpson recalling that time he threw away a hard-drive with 1400 Bitcoin on it back in 2012 – about $700 million worth in 2030.

8. It’s been 40 years since a Stormtrooper nearly knocked himself out searching for Luke, Han and Leia on the Death Star:



So on the anniverasary of the release of A New Hope, The Hollywood Reporter tracked down the actor who claims it was him in the white suit, and got an amusing story about why he was in such a rush

9. For the first time, Netflix shut down an original series after just one season. It was Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down, a musical drama about teens from the Bronx in the late 1970s which cost $US120 million to make.

10. It’s real. Bill Gates put some cash into a veggie burger that “bleeds” some time ago, and now it’s making its way into supermarket. He’s also backing this waterless toilet of the future.

