When words are not enough. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. The NAB thinks the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates in 2017. Twice.

2. The US President’s immediate ban on visitors from seven Muslim nations was immediate for good reason, Trump says:

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

HotelsCombined chief executive Hichame Assi, who has been in Australia since 2008 and is a British-Syrian dual national, received his notice yesterday. He’s one of thousands of high-profile tech leaders around the world now banned from entering the US for at least 90 days. It’s going to be chaos in Silicon Valley.

3. While US CEOs at JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup made their concerns about the executive order known, UK leaders are playing it safe. For starters, UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson says Trump isn’t Hitler. That might be because of a little thing called Brexit on the horizon, which Trump protestors in the UK might want to recall could trigger a very similar approach in their own country, which voted for it.

4. And UK PM Theresa May even gave Trump a hand negotiating the White House steps:



That might be because the Leader of the Free World is afraid of stairs. Jim Edwards investigates

5. Markets in the US responded with more selling. All the major indices finished down for the day, US equities slumped and traders piled into Treasuries and gold. And the US dollar suddenly tanked at one stage, taking losses to more than 2% for January. But the Aussie dollar failed to capitalise against the greenback. March futures are slightly down, hinting at a weak opening for the ASX 200 after yesterday’s tumble.

6. Today in inventions, a 23-year-old college dropout just opened a robot-powered coffee kiosk in San Francisco. Cafe X can prepare up to 120 brews a day, and Melia Robinson reckons the hazelnut syrup latté was pretty good. And 13-year-old Ayla Hutchinson wasn’t allowed to use an axe, so she invented a ridiculously easy way to split wood with a mallet.

7. The delicious cheese gouda is pronounced “how-dah”. And here are 19 other food names you’re probably getting wrong, including the definitive pronunciation of “quinoa”.

8. You might have a stack of those solid red plastic cups in your cupboard waiting for your next barbie or camping trip. In the US, they’re known as Red Solo Cups. Which explains the working title on co-director Chris Miller’s clap card in the first set photo for the next Star Wars spin-off movie:



Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

Wacky.

9. But not as wacky as Winona Ryder’s show-stealing expressions as she stood by her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour during his fiery acceptance speech at the SAG Awards:



10. And in other Harrison Ford related news, you can now find lost archaeological treasures from home. Join GlobalExplorer and scan Peru’s unexplored jungles frame by frame, and you might get lucky. You’ll definitely get rewards.

Happy hunting.

BONUS ITEM: No, this is the best invention of 2017. ‘Straya:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

You can get 10 things direct to your inbox each morning by punching your details into the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.