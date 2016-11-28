A strange, new feeling. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. Donald Trump said the election would be rigged, and now we’re about to find out if he was right. A recount has been initiated in Wisconsin after “top computer scientists” told the Clinton campaign they had found possible evidence of voter manipulation, despite the fact voting machines aren’t connected to the internet. Hillary Clinton, who said Trump’s pre-election stance of not accepting the result was “truly horrifying”, “has a duty” to support the recount. While post-election Trump has suddenly gone cold on the idea of any rigging, and went on an hours-long tweetstorm last night raging against Clinton’s support.

2. So will the Trump rally stall a little on the virtual no chance of 100,000 votes being overturned? US markets are now up 6% following the election, and finally, the ASX is catching on. It pushed up through 5500 on Friday for the first weekly close above that level since August 26. Greg McKenna reckons the Santa Claus rally begins at 5522. Futures traders point to no movement either way at the open, the Aussie dollar is still climbing higher and iron ore looks set to smash through the $80 a tonne level.

3. To data, and it’s a big week for the last one in November. Friday sees the big daddy drop – US non-farm payrolls – and we get a revised Q3 GDP read Tuesday. OPEC meets on Wednesday night, and in China, Thursday’s official PMIs are the main interest. Then on the weekend, we see two European votes, the Italian referendum and the Austrian presidential election. A head mix of geopolitics and key data, says Greg McKenna. Here at home, we get retail sales Thursday at the same time as Q3 growth. Both could be awful. Stay on top with Greg’s NAB-powered data diary here.

4. Droneshield, the US-founded company which listed on the ASX this year, has the technology to warn you if drones are trying to snoop or launch an attack nearby. In Australia, you can’t shoot a drone down over your private property. But in civilised countries like Brazil, you can – and to help, Droneshield just released this:

BFG. Picture: Droneshield

5. Where to next for Atlassian? The $6 billion Aussie collaborative software giant is now ready to grow Atlassian Marketplace, its own app ecosystem which pulled in $200m in revenue last year. To help, Messrs Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar have hired former Apple exec Max Mancini as their new VP of Ecosystem. Here’s why Mancini jumped ship.

6. 5G is not just a number. And a letter. It’s a mobile network that will make your life if not better, a lot more entertaining. Mobile VR experiences, pet tracking and phones that can tell if the fruit and veg are fresh? Yes please. Tony Yoo found those and a bunch of other startling things about life in a 5G world at the Huawei Mobile Broadband Forum in Tokyo this week.

7. Changes are afoot. Shoes of Prey, the Australian startup with $US24 million funding, has hit a bit of a speed bump. Mike Knapp — one of the three co-founders of the business — is leaving. Knapp has been SoP’s digital guru, responsible for the development of its shoes design interface. Co-founder Jodie Fox said she knew it was coming, but it was still “bittersweet” to farewell one of the “Three Musketeers”.

8. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have a “gold card” that gets them McDonald’s for free their whole lives. Rob Lowe also has a version, and just let everyone know how to get one as well.

9. Think of all the things British royals and celebrities get up to at a knees-up after demolishing a couple of swans and a dozen rounds of gin and Dubonnet, and you might be on the money. Especially if you pictured Princess Beatrice swinging a sword about and knighting James Blunt for larks. Because she did, forgot Ed Sheeran was behind her, and nearly took his jolly eye out:



Ed with fans today! (? DarcyBourne) pic.twitter.com/HF4ae0Wjfy — Ed Sheeran Updates (@Ed_Sheeran_EU) November 26, 2016

Sheeran needed stitches, and returned to the party after surgery. Rah!

10. Yes. We won some cricket. After six changes were made to try to break our Test team’s five-match losing streak, it turns out the five guys who kept their spots were all we needed to win anyway. Funny old game, cricket.

BONUS ITEM: Here’s a stomach-churning way to start your week:

Have a great day.

*The author of this article owns a small number of shares in the company that makes DroneGun

