1. Australia won the World Cup in a complete fizzer of a final. Kiwi danger man Brendon McCullum lasted just two balls before Mitchell Starc knocked him over in the opening over. Only Grant Elliott (83) showed any resistance but the Kiwis were bowled out for 183 in 45 overs. In his last ODI, Australian skipper Michael Clarke led his side to its fifth ODI World Cup trophy with a flawless 74, backed up by an unbeaten 56 from heir apparent Steve Smith. It was all over by around 9pm.

2. But the fallout continues. The usual sniping against Aussies giving mean sendoffs continued, without any scrutiny of what might have gone on in the past, and Shane Warne couldn’t think of anything to ask the Australian players in his post-match interviews other than “Are you thirsty?” He had one answer for the critics:

Do gooders get stuffed. Straya is the best place in the world, not politically correct, keep it real. Aussies celebrate properly ! #thirsty — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 29, 2015

3. The local market looks like it is going to have a very interesting open. The woes of the iron ore miners look set to continue with iron ore down again Friday and looking like it is headed lower. With oil also down many stocks in Australia’s energy and materials sectors will be under pressure today.

4. Fortescue is hurting and it’s no wonder Andrew Forrest is courting the idea of forming a cartel to drive prices higher. His company has underperformed on the ASX the past year and its downtrend looks like it might be re-emerging once again as futures continue to get hammered.

5. MYOB will launch its $3 billion IPO this week, as early as tomorrow. According to The Australian, the company’s private equity owner Bain Capital intends to raise between $700 million and $800 million to repay debt. Citi analyst Justin Diddams estimated MYOB was worth between $2.4 billion and $2.8 billion and its revenue would grow 8% to $323 million. There’s more on that here.

6. All the data that’s fit to print is here in Westpac’s excellent diary for the week ahead. It’s pre-Easter, so expect a quiet one, but there’s an interesting start with German CPI tomorrow, before the hugely important US personal income and and consumption data.

7. In case you missed it, the Coalition won the NSW election. Led by Mike Baird, the Liberal and National parties won the 47 seats needed to claim government in the 93-seat parliament. Making his victory speech Baird said NSW voters chose “hope over fear” and thanked Luke Foley, describing him as a “tough” opponent.

8. Remember Second Life? Back in 2003, the world ooh-ed, aah-ed and laughed at people who were building digital lives and businesses in the virtual reality world. At its peak, it had 1.1 million “citizens”. But while it faded from the news, it never went away. It still has 900,000 users and a real GDP of around $500m. And now we’re all fully conversant in cryptocurrency and Oculus Rift is bringing VR to our heads, Second Life is gearing up for its, well, second life.

9. These seven apps can help you save money right away. Fact.

10. In F1 world, Sebastian Vettel ended any thought of a McLaren domination by winning the Malaysian Grand Prix. Channel 10 didn’t think it was worth showing on telly though. Not so much as a delayed replay.

BONUS ITEM: Sheepdogs, take the rest of your lives off.



