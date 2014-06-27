10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Delta Goodrem’s new ad is terrible. See the bonus item.

Good morning! It’s Friday, so we can start with…

1. Mel Gibson’s signature.

The Braveheart star’s scrawl would disappoint you if your kid brought it home from preschool, but it’s certainly unique. And it made this great list of the 17 Coolest Signatures of famous people throughout history.

2. To the markets and the stillness has returned to the global bourses as we come towards the close of the month, and the financial year in many countries including Australia. The main US indices were relatively flat in overnight trade, following a big rise in Asia yesterday with the ASX up more than 1% and the Nikkei, Shanghai and the Hang Seng all posting gains.Today we get Japanese CPI, hugely important in the story of Abenomics. Then tonight there’s GDP numbers from the UK and France.

3. Room for improvement. Productivity has been an important topic in Australia in recent years, with economists warning that it needs to grow in the non-mining sectors of the economy – especially in the public service – to wring out extra growth as the resources investment phase passes. But comparatively, globally, Australia rates pretty well, but it’s a long way before the country’s workers catch the Irish and Norwegians. Have a look:

Chop chop. We’ve got this and 26 other facts every global investor needs to know here.

4. GoPro pops. Nick Woodman’s camera company – which is revolutionising how the world records events – went public overnight, and shares were up a healthy 36% from $US24 to above $33 before settling around $31. Woodman’s whole family are now millionaires.

5. The Australian rich list is out. No surprises at the top: Rinehart, Pratt, Packer, Lowy, and Glasenberg are the top five. The bottom of the top 10 is a bit more interesting: John Gandel, who half-owns the vast Chadstone shopping centre in Melbourne, is at No.9 with just over $4 billion, while Platinum Asset Management’s Kerr Neilson is at No.10 with $3.35 billion. A grace note is that the Atlassian founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, who we profiled earlier this year, are now billionaires, having been worth $250 million each last year. Head over to BRW for the full list.

6. Glasenberg’s tax bill, or absence thereof, is the subject of a story in Fairfax Media today which says that his company Glencore, Australia’s largest coal miner, paid almost no tax in the last three years despite income of around $15 billion.

7. Hey, didapper gossypol. The Centre for Reading Research has a list of the 20 least-known words in the English language.

8. Luis Suarez has been banned from football for four months. This is a great reminder to adults everywhere that, when you’re under pressure, biting a guy is not the answer.

9. But the sport story everyone will be talking about today is Aussie Nick Kyrgios and his giant-slaying performance at Wimbledon, in which he saved nine match points and came back from two sets down to knock out 13th seed Richard Gasquet. Epic.

10. Beer gelato. “Made fresh daily on-site, this rich, smooth and creamy gelato is blended with local craft beer.” Ah, the Minnesota State Fair, birthplace of chocolate-covered bacon Pig Lickers. It’s under way now, and this year, it’s a toss-up between aforementioned beer gelato, Breakfast-On-A-Stick and this delicious looking goo called Snow Ribbons.

Bonus item: Delta Goodrem strips in an ad for Oral-B toothpaste to “You Can Leave Your Hat On.” Go home advertising, you’re drunk.

Have a great day. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

