Hello team. Facebook has declared war on Australia. Isn’t that nice? Let’s dig into what happened.

1. Yesterday, Facebook threatened to block Australians from sharing news if the government’s planned media bargaining code goes ahead. The draft code sets out standards for big tech platforms like Facebook and Google to pay news publishers for displaying their content. “Assuming this draft code becomes law, we will reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram,” local managing director Will Easton said.

In case you didn't know who the real audience is for Facebook's lobbying against the news media bargaining code, the New York Times got the drop on its new threat to bar Australians from sharing local and international news. Not even the NYT's local team. https://t.co/QBFre5oXuM — Ariel Bogle (@arielbogle) September 1, 2020

2. This led Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to defend the code, saying the government wouldn’t bow to Facebook’s “coercion”. “Our reforms to digital platforms are world leading and following a ground breaking 18-month inquiry by the ACCC,” Frydenberg said. “These reforms will help to create a more sustainable media landscape and see payment for original content,” he said.

3. Then the ACCC stepped in, calling Facebook’s comments “ill-timed and misconceived”. “The draft media bargaining code aims to ensure Australian news businesses, including independent, community and regional media, can get a seat at the table for fair negotiations with Facebook and Google,” said chairman Rod Simms.

4. Now that’s out of the way: coronavirus numbers. Victoria recorded 90 new coronavirus cases today, and six additional deaths. There were 13 new cases in NSW on Tuesday, and a number of health alerts were issued for multiple venues and public transport routes.

#COVID19VicData for 2 September, 2020:

There were 90 cases and sadly 6 deaths reported yesterday in Victoria. Our condolences to all affected. More information will be available later today via our media release. pic.twitter.com/pJONuMg8SW — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 1, 2020

5. The official cash rate has been left on hold at 0.25% by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Yes, I know: shocking. The central bank revealed it had purchased another $10 billion in government securities and increased funding for local banks while it waits to see how Australia’s economic recovery takes shape. Governor Philip Lowe acknowledged that due to the Victorian outbreak and subsequent lockdown, it would be “some months before a meaningful recovery in the labour market is underway”.

6. The New South Wales government is easing restrictions along the state border with Victoria. A border region will be created extending 50km either side of the border, allowing residents within that region to travel over to the other side. However, these residents must have a ‘border region resident’ permit to do so.

7. Melbourne property prices fell by 1.2% in August on the back of the city’s stage four lockdowns, according to research house CoreLogic. It was enough to drag national prices 0.4% south, despite values in most markets remaining firm. As the pandemic continues, future price movement will be hitched to how state governments respond to outbreaks and the way in which the federal government and banks taper their support measures.

8. More than 400 executives from companies in Australia’s tourism industry have backed a letter calling on state governments to ‘Save Aussie Tourism’. The letter calls for interstate borders to stay open to save the industry. Executives from Qantas, Virgin Australia and Accor Hotels Pacific are among those that have backed the letter.

9. Australian businesses are permitted to operate while insolvent until September 2 under special COVID-19 provisions. While those changes were welcomed, it’s now time to let them expire and allow businesses to fail, according to Australian creditor bodies. If not, CreditorWatch warned “there will almost certainly be a deluge of insolvencies when the moratorium ends, prompting a catastrophic decline in business confidence and derailing any opportunity for near-term economic recovery.”

10. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan made $US5.2 billion Monday after his videoconferencing company reported record quarterly earnings. Zoom said its revenue during the second quarter was 355% higher than it was during the same period last year, shattering analysts’ estimates. Yuan, along with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, is among the highest-earning billionaires throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

BONUS ITEM

To think: if it weren’t for factional disputes within the Liberals, this man could be guiding our COVID-19 response right now.

Tony Abbott: some elderly Covid patients could be left to die naturally https://t.co/y3lgs4aRsa — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) September 1, 2020

