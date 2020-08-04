Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

G’day team. A bit happened yesterday.

1. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews provided more detail on the business side of the state’s stage four lockdown. The majority of retail stores will close in Melbourne for six weeks from 11:59pm on Wednesday night. Exceptions include supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, news agencies and post offices. Some businesses, including meat works across the whole state, will move to reduced production, with far more stringent health requirements.

A little bit more on some of those restrictions; pic.twitter.com/YhvZ8Cq5Wm — Melissa Davey (@MelissaLDavey) August 3, 2020

2. Soon after the above announcement, Scott Morrison held a press conference where he announced a federal ‘pandemic leave disaster fund’. Modelled on a similar program in Victoria, it will see the government offer a $1,500 payment to people who have been instructed to self-isolate but do not have any sick leave or other income support. However, it only applies in states and territories which have declared a ‘state of disaster’, like Victoria.

3. Now that Victoria has entered a state of disaster, it’s worth knowing what that means, and what powers it gives the government. Here’s a helpful explanation. In short, its more expansive than a ‘state of emergency’, and gives the government extensive power to do almost anything that is “reasonably necessary to protect public health”.

4. In New South Wales, the government seems reluctant to pursue Victoria’s course. Victor Dominello, one of the state government’s senior ministers leading the COVID-19 response, said “shackling the economy” was not an option, and said shutting down would be a last response. “Compliance can be escalated up or down depending on infection rates. If the rates are stubborn then we can turn up the dial further on compliance,” Dominello said. “Given what is at stake in terms of jobs, we need to exhaust compliance measures before we shackle the economy.” NSW reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

5. National property prices sank 0.6% in July, with capital city properties plunging 2% over the last three months, according to CoreLogic. The decline has been led by Melbourne where prices falls are only accelerating amid rising coronavirus cases and heavier restrictions on residents. One in three economists now don’t expect prices to rise in Melbourne until at least 2022.

6. Jobs continued to bounce back in July, but its trajectory upwards has slowed considerably in the latest report from ANZ Bank. “The second wave of COVID-19 cases and return to Stage 3 restrictions in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire have undoubtedly weighed on the recovery in labour demand so far,” senior economist Catherine Birch said. With Victoria moving to stage four at the beginning of August, the federal government will need to do even more to support a jobs recovery, Birch noted.

Australian jobs face a steep climb back to ‘normal’.

7. The Queensland government is offering a $150 million rescue package for universities in the state that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The loans will be available to universities from the Gold Coast to Cairns. State Development Minister Kate Jones said while universities are a federal government responsibility, it has “dropped the ball” on supporting them.

8. The long-vaunted travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand seems to be off the table – for now. “It’s incredibly difficult to watch to see our cousins over the ditch going through this, it’s also a message to us to continue to maintain our vigilance,” said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. “In terms of repercussions for our wider plans around a trans-Tasman bubble, obviously that will be a long way off given what they’re experiencing right now.”

9. Rideshare platform DiDi has brought its delivery service to Sydney. The company initially launched its service in Melbourne and Perth. The contact-free delivery service has fares starting from $8.90.

10. Despite hundreds of thousands of Cybertruck pre-orders, Elon Musk told Automotive News that Tesla will build a “normal truck, no problem” if people don’t buy the unique design. An exact number or pre-orders isn’t known. Musk has previously said Tesla had crossed 200,000 pre-orders since the Cybertruck was revealed in November, but a Wedbush analyst pegged the number closer to 650,000. Musk said a more conventional pickup was Tesla’s “fallback strategy.”

BONUS ITEM

Little video for ya. Enjoy.

In the past 13 years, only seven rockets sent missions to Mars pic.twitter.com/1HwTfArXaR — Tech Insider (@techinsider) August 2, 2020

