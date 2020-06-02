Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Good morning.

1. The protests over the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd and other black Americans continue over in the United States. More than 4,200 people have been arrested nationwide. A man in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed in a shootout with police and National Guard early on Monday amid the protests. Trump addressed the nation, saying he would throwing everything he had at the unrest, which he described in part as “domestic terror”.

2. Many US companies are weighing in on the protests, but not all of them have announced specific actions, donations, or internal changes. Here’s a list of the companies which have made public statements about the ongoing protests – and what they’ve said they’ll do in response.

3. The AFR has some more detail on the government’s upcoming coronavirus support packages. As reported yesterday, there will be a “short, sharp” housing package offering assistance to those wanting to buy or perhaps even renovate a home. There will also be support for the entertainment and arts industry, which may involve capital injections to enable local stage and screen productions.

4. As of the beginning of this week, a number of coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in states and territories around Australia. For example, 50 people can be in a pub in New South Wales. (No particular reason I chose this example over anything else.) You can see what you’re allowed to do in your jurisdiction here.

5. New South Wales could soon be the first state or territory to fully abolish stamp duty, and Victoria might not be far behind. Here’s why its considered an important reform – and what sort of tax might be implemented in order to make up the loss in state revenue.

6. Amazon is intensifying its push into the hotly contested Australian pharmaceuticals sector with a new trademark application. The trademark was for ‘BasicCare’ – which is Amazon-branded medication which can be bought directly from the company. As you might expect, the Pharmacy Guild of Australia is not particularly happy about any of this.

7. As Australians return to shopping centres across the country in droves, you might reasonably ask what precautions are being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19. We spoke to a few major shopping centres on what they’re doing. In short: lots of cleaning, changes to the air conditioning systems, enforced social distancing, and workplace safety plans from tenants.

8. Internal divisions at Facebook over moderating speech have, unusually, spilled out into the public. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday the company would leave up a post by Donald Trump that appeared to threaten US protesters. Zuckerberg’s decision appears to have enraged Facebook employees, many of whom expressed dismay on Twitter. Many employees staged a “virtual walkout” in protest.

I don't know what to do, but I know doing nothing is not acceptable. I'm a FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark's decision to do nothing about Trump's recent posts, which clearly incite violence. I'm not alone inside of FB. There isn't a neutral position on racism. — Stirman (@stirman) May 30, 2020

9. While that was all going on, Trump apparently spoke on the phone with Zuckerberg on Friday. Zuckerberg reportedly “expressed concerns about the tone and the rhetoric” of some of Trump’s posts during the call, which followed posts on Twitter and Facebook that the former hid because it violated the rules on “glorifying violence.”

10. As the number of new daily coronavirus cases drops, Italy is relaxing its lockdown. This is of course significant, as Italy was the first Western country to really feel the coronavirus in a major way. One Italian doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, suggested on Sunday the virus was weakening and had all but disappeared. “In reality,” he said, “the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy.” But an Italian health minister and other public-health experts said there was little evidence to back up that claim on a larger scale.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s a slice of dystopia for you. The Australian Financial Review has profiled a new building development in Melbourne where you will “never have to share the lift with fellow residents or walk down a corridor to get to your apartment” as part of your post-pandemic life.

