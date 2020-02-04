AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Hello, folks.

1. Wonderful news! Australian property prices are now rising in every single capital city at an ‘unsustainable’ rate. Sydney and Melbourne continue to lead the charge, as prices grew 1.1% and 1.2% over the month, as each approaches their respective 2017 peaks. CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless notes the rate of growth cannot hold up without the economic fundamentals to support it. Which you would surely know by now we do not have.

2. Barnaby Joyce seems to be back, if anyone was wondering. As you read this, the Nationals will be in a “dramatic” party room meeting where MPs have promised to call a leadership spill to overthrow Michael McCormack. Joyce will certainly be a candidate. If he wins, he says, he will stand up to Scott Morrison. “Remember, I’ve been in politics longer than Scott Morrison, and I’ve been in leadership longer than Scott Morrison,” Joyce said.

3. American media titan HBO (which made all those shows you probably like) has registered a trademark for its upcoming streaming platform HBO Max in Australia. HBO, which produces shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Succession”, is currently in an exclusive content deal with Foxtel, which still has two years left to run. If they do decide to launch their own offering here, it’ll be an entry into an increasingly crowded market – and the loss of one of Foxtel’s few remaining subscription drivers.

4. The Commonwealth Bank has seemingly come to the realisation that attempting to innovate at its gargantuan scale is like trying to steer the world’s largest ocean liner on a frigid May night in 1912. As such, it is launching a new startup incubator in partnership with KPMG and Microsoft, named X15 Ventures. Through it, CBA will back 25 ventures over the next five years, which will hopefully produce products and services which can tie in with the bank’s existing offerings. Home-In, a virtual homebuying concierge service, and Vonto, a business data and analytics app, will be the first to receive CBA’s backing.

5. Missing a package? There could be good reason for that. Deliveries from Toll have been missing all weekend, after a cyber attack shut down the company’s systems and left customers unable to track their items. The situation is believed to affect operations across Australia, India and the Philippines, with the company unable to pinpoint where deliveries are currently located. People who have been trying to find their packages have been confronted with this:

6. Clive Palmer’s attempt to muscle his way into Parliament at the last election ended up costing him $83 million, despite not winning a single seat for his party. Of course, if you are of the (entirely credible) belief he was merely throwing his money around to prevent a Bill Shorten government, you may well think it was money well spent.

7. More wage theft, coming right at ya. The worst case of underpayment in the high-end restaurant sector appears to be Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant Dinner by Heston, which owes its employees an eye-watering $4.5 million. At the same time as this was going on, Crown casino – where the restaurant is based – was paying $1.97 million in licensing fees and only charging $1 a year in rent.

8. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has released its fourth quarter results. It broke out YouTube and cloud services financials for the first time. Not so much as an act of radical transparency, though – overall revenue was down on expectations, but those two sectors performed well. Overall revenue minus traffic acquisition costs was $US37.57 billion. Wall Street had predicted $US38.39 billion.

9. Boris Johnson says people who oppose a Brexit trade deal with Trump are “juvenile” and need to “grow up”. He also said opponents of a trade deal with the US are “juvenile” and “conspiracy theorists.” Britain left the EU on Friday, and has made striking a deal with the US one of its first priorities.

10. The US Democratic primaries officially kick off with the Iowa caucus today. Iowa is a relatively small state that allocates just 1% of the delegates candidates earn on their way to the nomination. But it holds outsized relevance as the very first contest, and normally sets the tone. The eventual Democratic nominee won Iowa in six of the past eight competitive presidential primaries. Anything is possible, but Vermont senator Bernie Sanders currently holds a narrow lead in polling.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s your inaugural edition of our TEASER TUESDAY. Or TUESDAY TEASER, if you prefer. It’s a work in progress. We’re running out of things to put in this section, clearly.

It takes an average of 3 minutes and 16 seconds to find the heart-holding bear hiding in this brainteaser. How long does it take you?

The solution is here, if you’ve simply given up.

