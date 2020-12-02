Hello! It’s Wednesday! We’ve made it to mid-week!

1. It’s official: Salesforce is buying workplace messaging app Slack for a cool $27.7 billion. The deal is Salesforce’s largest acquisition ever and represents a more aggressive foray into office communication technology at a time when remote work has made chat and collaboration tools more essential than ever. The deal could help Salesforce compete with its longtime rival Microsoft, which has benefitted from an explosion in use of its Microsoft Teams app amid the pandemic.

2. Property prices are rising in every major Australian market, growing by 0.8% nationally. If they maintain the current pace, new records will be set by early next year, according to CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless. “Buyer demand is mostly being fuelled by a surge in owner occupiers rather than investors looking to take advantage of historically low interest rates, generous government incentives and an increased state of normality,” he said.

3. The official cash rate remains frozen at 0.1%, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced yesterday. Yes, big surprise. They can’t go much lower without dipping into negative territory. The RBA said that while Australia’s recovery is better than expected, the labour market is expected to worsen. “Addressing the high rate of unemployment [is] an important national priority,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said.

4. Western Australia will open to travellers from NSW and Victoria from Tuesday, December 8. This will leave South Australia as the only jurisdiction which cannot travel to Western Australia. “I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding, not just in recent weeks but over the course of the pandemic,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

5. Speaking of borders, thousands of travellers are flocking to Queensland after the Sunshine State opened its border to New South Wales and Victoria. Virgin Australia said searches for flights between Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland jumped 103%. The airline says it is set to reach 60% of last year’s domestic capacity by January 2021.

6. The squabble over China’s war crimes tweet continues. “We would like to further stress the following: the rage and roar of some Australian politicians and media is nothing but misreading of and overreaction to Mr Zhao’s tweet,” a Chinese embassy spokesman said. A SAS soldier told Insider in the US the tweet was part of a “dirty game” China was playing. International politicians are weighing in too.

Twitter has no problem censoring conservatives in America but allows Chinese Communist Party hacks to post fake images depicting grotesque violence against Afghan child that could incite real violence pic.twitter.com/gg4m6vysYJ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2020

7. Australia has experienced its hottest spring on record, based on minimum and mean temperatures. The national mean temperature in November was 2.47 degrees warmer than the historical average for the month, smashing the previous November record in 2014.

8. Airbnb plans to raise $US2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO, giving it a valuation of up to $US35 billion. The company plans to list about 50 million shares at between $US44 and $US50 per share, a regulatory filing showed. It will list on the NASDAQ under the symbol “ABNB.” It was previously eyeing a $US30 billion valuation, with $US3 billion in proceeds.

9. All the key battleground states in the 2020 US presidential election have now finalised their election results, cementing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. The six battlegrounds of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin finalised their results for Biden. The canvassing and certification came under a national spotlight because of the efforts from Trump and his allies to challenge the election results in court and spread baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

10. In November, Elon Musk’s Tesla brought out a novelty tequila called “Tesla Tequila.” Originally, Tesla filed to call the product “Teslaquila,” but it was blocked by Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council. Essentially, if Tesla wanted to call its drink tequila, it had to use the word tequila without changing it so as to avoid diluting the brand. Tesla tried to argue that the brand name was just “Tesla” with “quila” attached, but the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property refused to let it register the name.

BONUS ITEM

Booking platform TheFork has revealed the top restaurants in Australia as voted by diners. All of the top 10 were in Sydney, with the top two being Vizio Caffe e Cucina and Contact Bar & Kitchen – both in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Woolloomooloo. The rest of the list is a little more balanced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.