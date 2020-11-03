hoto by: Martin Berry/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Good morning all.

1. Victoria reported a fourth consecutive day of zero new coronavirus cases this morning. Now that’s what we like to see. NSW recorded one new local case yesterday, with six in hotel quarantine.

Once again, there were zero new cases and zero lives lost in the last 24 hours. The 14 day average remains at 1.9 and there are 2 cases with an unknown source. More info: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/KeHXtcoFfZ — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 2, 2020

2. Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate resigned yesterday after becoming the target of an investigation into company spending. “The current issue I am managing is a significant distraction and I do not believe it is good for either Australia Post or my own personal wellbeing,” Holgate said. Her announcement follows the revelation luxury Cartier watches were purchased for staff at a cost of nearly $20,000.

3. Australian property prices are again rebounding. CoreLogic data shows national values are rising again for the first time in five months as Sydney returns to growth. In fact, the only capital city to fall during October was Melbourne, as it emerges from stage four restrictions.

4. Westpac released its full-year results on Monday, revealing bank profits took a $4.2 billion hit. It comes after settling its AUSTRAC investigation at a cost of more than $1.3 billion and efforts to brace for the full impact of the coronavirus. The bank has put aside $6.2 billion in preparation for bad loans, with more than 41,000 customers still not making repayments on their mortgages.

5. Deloitte has released a report into the economic impact Australia faces if there is insufficient action to prevent climate change. If left unchecked, climate change could cost $3.4 trillion in losses to Australia’s economy by 2070. It could also lead to 880,000 job losses.

6. Influencers are paid less per post in Australia than in many other countries, according to a new report. The average going rate for a collaboration with an Australian influencer is US$341, far behind the $507 commanded by a UK influencer. Despite women making up the vast majority of the industry, male influencers earned significantly more per post.

7. TikTok is pushing ahead with plans to hire 100 new staff in Australia by the end of the year. This is despite the uncertainty regarding the controversial short-form video app’s position in the United States market. “As we work to build a positive and safe environment for users, our focus is on continuing to grow our local operations and invest in our growing community,” a company spokesperson said. “This includes hiring the right local talent to support the Australian TikTok community across the content, operations and commercial side of the business.”

8. Apple announced on Monday that it will hold a special event on November 10. Analysts expect the company to unveil the first Mac product powered by its new Apple silicon chip. Apple announced that it’s developing its own chips for the Mac back in June, but has not revealed any details about such products yet.

9. Donald Trump has threatened legal action on vote counting in key swing states. Trump said it was a “terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election,” referring to a Supreme Court decision allowing Pennsylvania and North Carolina to count ballots arriving in the days after Election Day – a normal part of the electoral process. “As soon as the election is over – we’re going in with our lawyers,” Trump told reporters.

10. England’s coming coronavirus lockdown is likely to be extended, according to figures in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. The senior UK minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that the lockdown, set to take effect Thursday, could be extended beyond its scheduled December 2 end date. Other ministers in government told The Times they expected it to continue into 2021. Pubs, restaurants, and nonessential shops are set to be closed for a month as part of the lockdown, in addition to a ban on most household mixing.

BONUS ITEM

U.S. election tomorrow! Worth taking a gander at something like FiveThirtyEight to see where the polls are hanging in the final stretch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.