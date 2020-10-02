Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

1. Victoria recorded seven new coronavirus cases today, and two deaths. A large household cluster was linked to an outbreak at Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre. The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that two workers on the government’s revamped hotel quarantine program attended work while infectious.

Yesterday there were 7 new cases & the loss of 2 lives reported. Our thoughts are with all affected. The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal. Info: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz… #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/ioyBBX5IgQ — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 1, 2020

2. The NSW-Queensland border will remain shut until at least November 1. Though NSW has reported no community transmission in the last five days, a historical case has popped up which knocked the reopening back. Predictably, some barbs are being exchanged. “With the zero [community] transmission in the last five days … clearly you should actually be opening those borders,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said of Queensland on Thursday morning.

3. The latest ABS figures show unemployed Australians outnumber available jobs nearly five to one. That’s actually an improvement, with the ratio down from over seven in the early part of the pandemic. However, with labour force statistics a little skewed, the reality is likely worse still, undermining the obligation of JobSeeker recipients to apply for work that largely doesn’t exist.

4. National property prices fell in Australia on a technicality in September, distorted by big declines in Melbourne and Sydney. Melbourne values plummeted 0.9% over the month, marking a 5.5% fall since March, and Sydney recorded another 0.3% fall. Meanwhile, all other capital cities, along with the regions, are bouncing.

5. Also on property: from Thursday, Domain will begin issuing alerts for off-market properties. The property group says the feature will give buyers a “competitive edge” in finding their next home, and removes the time it takes for sellers to gauge interest.

6. Flight Centre will close another 90 stores. The company, like many others in the industry, is continuing to struggle through border closures trigged by the pandemic. Around 4000 workers have been made redundant in Australia over the last six months.

7. The Australian screen industry has launched a battle against the federal government’s changes to content requirements. On Wednesday, communications minister Paul Fletcher announced that streaming services will have to report to the Australian Communications and Media Authority while subscription television channels have their Australian content spend reduced from 10% to 5%. A ‘Make It Australian’ campaign has been launched calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to create new rules to support the screen industry.

8. Australian ‘pay as you feel’ vegan restaurant Lentil As Anything launched a fundraiser to save it from collapsing into administration. In four days, it reached its fundraising target of $150,000 and has since increased its target to $300,000. “We think that we have been saved from administration but we are going to keep an eye open just in case,” said member Paula Gomez.

9. Facebook will ban advertisements that seek to delegitimise the outcome of the November 3 election in the U.S., the company announced this week. The ban will prohibit ads that call an entire method of voting – like mail-in voting – inherently fraudulent, or that use isolated incidents of voter fraud to sow doubt about the results of the election.

10. AstraZeneca’s vaccine study is being investigated further by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. after a participant experienced a suspected adverse reaction to the drug. This could put additional delays on the British drugmaker’s late-stage trial. Meanwhile, European regulators are set to announce the start of AstraZeneca’s review in Europe as soon as this week – the first vaccine to undergo EU approval.

Interesting read in WIRED about the spat between historians and hobbyists on YouTube who are using software to dramatically upscale the quality of old photos and video.

