10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning. Here is the big news of the night:

1. Nick Kyrgios knocked Rafael Nadal out of Wimbledon.They said he’d never make it – well, his mum did. And her 19-year-old boy did it in four sets, sending down 37 aces and forehead winner after forehand winner to book a quarter-final showdown with Canadian Milos Raonic tonight. Tell your boss you might be late.

Now, the important stuff.

2. Stocks around the globe ignited. Solid rallies to start the quarter, with the Dow 129 points higher for a rise of 0.77% to 16,956, the Nasdaq ripping up 1.15% to 4,459 and the S&P finishing at 1,973, up 13 points. The Aussie, Kiwi and Canadian dollars were higher, sterling rallied also and Iron Ore reversed its two day swoon, up $1.33 a tonne.

3. In Asia, stocks were also higher from the get-go. The Nikkei liked the Tankan survey of manufacturing along with the Nomura/JMMA PMI which printed 51.5 up 0.4 from last month. At the close, the Nikkei finished up 1.08% to 15,326. Shanghai was a bit more up and down as the Chinese manufacturing PMIs were a little disappointing for some. At the close, Shanghai stocks were up just 0.08% at 2,050.

4. Bitcoin is on a tear. Only this time, there’s an incredible story behind the rise. The US Government on Friday auctioned off nearly 30,000 Bitcoin it seized in the Silk Road raids last year. One buyer snapped up the lot. That’s nearly $17 million worth, and as of this morning, the mystery buyer has made roughly $2m on the deal already.

5. Real estate advertisers get nasty amid a battle for market share. The Financial Review has reported that realestate.com.au, owned by REA Group, has threatened real estate agencies suspension in order to continue to hold its 61.1% market share over Fairfax Media’s Domain Property Group. Real estate agents in Melbourne were told if they cancelled their subscription for advertising with the website rather than it automatically renewing, they would be banned from marketing with realestate.com.au for three months.

6. Former New Zealand batsman get a life ban from cricket for match fixing. Lou Vincent has admitted to accepting money for fixing games, including one-day matches in English county cricket. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced Vincent pleaded guilty to 18 breaches of its anti-corruption regulations. Here’s his very candid admission:

My name is Lou Vincent and I am a cheat. I have abused my position as a professional sportsman on a number of occasions by choosing to accept money through fixing,” he said in a statement.

7. Rolf Harris, the crucial moment. Despite denying claims he had never been to Cambridge city, except for two years ago for the first time, the prosecution delivered a brutal final blow to the disgraced entertainers’ character, revealing footage of a TV show he was involved in which was shot in Cambridge, allegedly when an indecent assault on a then minor occurred.

8. Miranda Kerr is has been named as a fashion industry icon who determines what’s cool in the U.S.. From a plethora a designers, celebrities, journalists and more, Kerr and Instagram following of 4.2 million people and a book of highly influential fashion campaigns such as H&M, Wonderbra, and Reebok has the power move fashion trends and chose what you’ll be wearing next season.

9. Sex ban backfires for World Cup teams. It has been revealed by Quartz that all the teams in the FIFA World Cup that banned their players from having sex with their partners for the duration of the tournament have been eliminated. Russia, Bosnia and H, Chile and Mexico all were banned, and have all been knocked out, while Germany, and the Netherlands continue to get lucky on and off the field.

10. BONUS ITEM. Once again, congratulations Nick Kyrgios. And thanks for this Greatest Shot In Tennis:

