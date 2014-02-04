10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Torah Bright is concerned about safety at Sochi. Getty / Ryan Pierse

Good morning – and welcome to Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus item: It never gets old: footage of TV anchors not knowing the camera’s on. Today, Channel 7’s Jacqueline Felgate.

Have a great day. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.