10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

10 Things You Need To Know
- The heatwave continues, with forecasters saying Adelaide’s all-time record temperature of 46.1C, set in 1939, may topple tomorrow. Firefighters attended to 150 fires in South Australia yesterday. Victoria continues to heat up, with similar conditions to 2009’s tragic Black Saturday looking likely for Friday ahead of what will be a very welcome cool change expected on the weekend. Perth residents have been returning to their homes to survey the damage.
- Lleyton Hewitt came back from two sets down to earn a match point against Andreas Seppi in the Australian Open last night, but he failed to convert. Still, we get to see him in the doubles playing with Pat Rafter. Young Nick Kyrgios is through to the second round after beating Benjamin Becker. And in the biggest anticlimax of the day, Bernard Tomic pulled out after losing the first set to Rafa.
- Rolf Harris appeared in court in London overnight, pleading not guilty to 12 indecent assault charges.
- The big news in the local tech startup sector is that Australian online hotel room distribution platform SiteMinder has raised $30 million in funding from Technology Crossover Ventures, a major Silicon Valley VC firm with investments in Groupon and Facebook. It’s a sign that the US may be starting to look more closely at Aussie startups following the success of the Freelancer.com float and the upcoming US listing of Atlassian, which is looking like a billion-dollar float.
- Immigration Minister Scott Morrison revealed on the 7.30 Report last night that the Government will stop holding its weekly briefings on Operation Sovereign Borders, switching instead to doing them on an “as-needs basis”.
- The falling Aussie dollar may have contributed to an increase in the number of Chinese students applying to come to Australia. News Ltd reports the country has received the highest level of quarterly applications from foreign students in four years, including a 20 per cent rise in Chinese students.
- Street Talk at the AFR reports on growing rumours that Qantas is looking at a partial float of its Frequent Flyer business.
- Speaking of Qantas, they’ll be looking closely at comments from Treasurer Joe Hockey in The Australian this morning. He warns the Government will want to do full due diligence on companies that it’s looking at supporting financially. “If we are going to provide any support to any company, we want to do a complete due diligence on a company’s balance sheet,” he told the paper. “That applies to any company as far as I’m concerned.” Fightin’ words.
- The US Department of Justice has filed charges against three Rabobank traders, including an Australian, Paul Thompson, for allegedly rigging Libor rates. Thompson allegedly emailed a colleague in 2006 asking to “sneak your 3m libor down a cheeky 1 or 2 bp” because it would make a difference to him. “No prob mate I mark it low,” came the reply.
- After the partial sale of Sensis, Telstra has made it clear that Trading Post is not up for grabs.
Bonus item: A man was bitten by a snake that he’d cut in half 45 minutes earlier. They don’t say “mad as a cut snake” for nothing.
