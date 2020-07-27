Good morning, and welcome to the week.

1. Victoria recorded its deadliest weekend since the coronavirus pandemic began, with five deaths reported on Saturday and 10 on Sunday. A man in his 40s became the youngest Victorian to die from COVID-19. Seven of the deaths announced yesterday are connected to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

2. This is obviously quite grim – but is the situation stabilising? Victoria is currently three weeks into its six-week lockdown. There are 4233 active cases, of which 1253 are believed to be a result of community transmission. Premier Daniel Andrews said there is “relative stability” in case growth, but that it is too early to make a call. “While there is some relative, and I stress the term ‘relative’, stability – and I mean we are not seeing the doubles and doubling again, which is what the modelling told us we would have to be dealing with – we’ve got to drive these numbers down,” Mr Andrews said.

3. Meanwhile, NSW recorded 14 new cases. Almost half of those cases are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in western Sydney, with that particular cluster now linked to 67 cases in total. One senior NSW minister told the Sydney Morning Herald that the state’s contact tracing regime has the situation under control. “We have little if any community transmission, we know where these cases are from, so while everyone is still nervous, I would say I am quietly optimistic about NSW,” they said.

4. A new activist group is protesting cuts to the JobSeeker allowance, and urging the government to tackle genuine reform instead. The Tomorrow Movement is one of several groups calling for a green job guarantee – which would effectively mean the government unconditionally hires unemployed people to bolster sectors from healthcare to public housing, and to prepare for the effects of climate change.

5. There’s a bit of a culture war brewing, if you’re in the mood for it. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg appeared on the ABC’s “Insiders” yesterday to praise Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, saying they “dealt very successfully with the challenges that they faced, particularly stagflation”. Unions and Labor aren’t super happy about that, understandably.

6. The Tasmanian Government released its latest report on the short-stay-accommodation sector in the state at the end of last week. Short-stay accommodation is crucial to the state’s tourism sector. It found that 309 properties were removed from short-stay platforms because they did not comply with regulations.

7. The CEOs of Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook will appear before Congress in a first-of-its-kind hearing on Wednesday. They will be testifying as part of an antitrust investigation into the dominance of digital platforms that has been running since last June. The CEOs, who will likely appear remotely over video, will have to defend the growing power of their tech companies to skeptical lawmakers.

8. Florida on Saturday reported more than 12,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and in doing so, surpassed the state of New York in the total number of COVID-19 cases. With more than 414,000 cases total, Florida is second to California for the hardest-hit state by the number of confirmed infections.

9. Boris Johnson’s government privately wants Donald Trump to lose the upcoming presidential election to Joe Biden, according to a new report. UK government sources told the Sunday Times that Johnson has been trying to distance himself from the Trump administration in anticipation of a potential Biden victory. Johnson’s government has reportedly ditched plans to sign a trade deal with Trump this year, saying it doesn’t want to be bounced into one by the president.

10. You’re going to need more than one coronavirus shot. One dose of a vaccine probably won’t be enough, experts say. A growing body of research shows that coronavirus antibodies may last just months. So get that needle arm ready, team.

BONUS ITEM

Jeffrey Epstein’s $61 million Gulfstream G550 private jet was just put on the market, if you have some money burning a hole in your pocket.

