Morning! There’s some reasonably promising early coronavirus vaccine news circulating around the traps today, so let’s briefly indulge in some positivity before we get back to the usual.

1. So let’s go. Early results of vaccine tests by researchers at the University of Queensland have been described as “promising”. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by researchers funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation has shown in pre-clinical tests it can raise high levels of antibodies that can neutralise the virus. “We were particularly pleased that the strength of the antibody response was even better than those observed in samples from COVID-19 recovered patients,” said project co-leader Professor Paul Young in a statement.

2. And why not some more cautiously positive coronavirus vaccine news? Monkeys given an experimental vaccine from the University of Oxford appear to have resisted the novel coronavirus. Six rhesus macaques given hAdOx1 nCoV-19 in Montana did not fall ill despite heavy exposure to the virus. There is of course no guarantee the vaccine will work on humans, but successful animal tests are a promising early sign. The Oxford Vaccine Group began human trials for the vaccine last week.

3. Now for a hit of reality. Sorry. Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says some jobs will never return after the coronavirus pandemic. “Some jobs will not return. But new jobs will emerge as well. We are working on a plan for a strong recovery on the other side,” Mr Cormann said this morning.

4. Target is falling further behind its siblings Kmart, Officeworks and Bunnings – all of which are going gangbusters amid the coronavirus shutdowns. While Kmart remains profitable, “Target earnings have decreased significantly”, parent company Wesfarmers wrote in an update issued to the ASX. It’s now been forced to fast-track a review as it bids to overhaul the business in a tough retail environment.

5. An interesting bit of analysis from the Commonwealth Bank. According to its figures, Australians as a whole are better off financially right now under the supercharged JobSeeker payment, with the governments support outstripping the loss in wages because of the coronavirus shutdowns. A caveat is that there is likely to be a lag in the data. “Included in wages and salaries paid will be people who have lost their jobs but have continued to receive some form of payment from their employer due to their contractual arrangements, [such as] 4 weeks paid notice on termination, leave paid out etc,” said CBA’s head of economics Gareth Aird.

6. File this one under “Huh, makes sense”. Apparently, bike sales are booming through the coronavirus lockdowns, likely as people find any excuse to get out of isolation for some exercise. One bike shop said recent weeks saw more sales than the Christmas period, and online cycling marketplace Bike Exchange reported an 86% surge in sales in March.

7. Having seen how businesses in China were forced to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak, payments platform Alipay is about to launch a slew of new initiatives in Australia. For example, more than 1,800 restaurants will temperature test their employees as part of a a new partnership with delivery platform HungryPanda. Staff will also be provided with thousands of bottles of hand sanitiser as efforts are made to restore confidence among the Chinese consumers who use the Alipay platform.

8. Uber’s chief technology officer and longest-serving executive, Thuan Pham, has resigned effective May 16, the company said Tuesday, as the company reportedly mulls further cost cutting to weather the coronavirus pandemic. The Information also reported that Uber was planning to lay off up to 5,400 people to save costs as its core ride-hailing business is decimated by stay-at-home orders around the world.

9. Seems Facebook was caught with their pants down somewhat when it came to the surge in group video calling – as they didn’t have a product in market. They’ve now announced a Zoom competitor named “Messenger Rooms”, which will allow users to launch a call from either Messenger or Facebook and invite up to 50 people to a chat — even those without Facebook accounts. The company says it is seeing 700 million accounts engaging in video calls every day across its platforms, so it’ll be interesting to see if it can kneecap some of its smaller, more nimble competitors in this part of the video chat world.

10. The US – and many other parts of the worlds – saw a similar surge in panic buying for toilet paper as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded. Now, there’s going to be an oversupply when consumers stop buying and realise they have significant stock, according to a supply chain expert. It’s a US-centric analysis – but certainly something to reflect on as we remember the scenes of the toilet paper manufacturing in Australia ramping up last month.

BONUS ITEM

An interesting (and paywalled) read over at the Wall Street Journal about the growing number of Airbnb mini-empires which are collapsing due to their over-leveraged owners losing the steady flow of occupants as travel bans and lockdowns continue to bite. It will be interesting to see what the Airbnb and short-stay landscape will look like once the dust settles – and some very shocked people come to terms with the fact that no, it isn’t unlimited free money.

No doubt there are plenty of people in a similar situation in Australia. Are you one, or do you know someone who is? Let me know at [email protected].

