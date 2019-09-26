Trump’s facing heat about his call to the President of UK. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

1. Donald Trump has released the transcripts of his phone conversation with the President of Ukraine, which kicked off an impeachment inquiry. You can read it for yourself, but the general analysis is that it certainly seems to show Trump leaning on Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Whether this will actually lead to impeachment is another question entirely.

The transcript of Trump's call with Ukraine's president is amazing because it reads like Trump wrote it himself—"congrats on winning!" "I learned it from you, sir, the ultimate winner!" "I agree."—and STILL contains a bunch of obvious blatant crimes. A master's finest work. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 25, 2019

2. The ACT has legalised personal possession of cannabis, in an Australian first. Now that thrill of the initial announcement has passed, we can be honest with ourselves: This is more like aggressive decriminalisation rather than full-on legalisation. You can read our dive here, but there are serious limitations on getting your hands on some bud – you can’t buy it, sell it, or share it. You can grow it, but it’s entirely possible that police will choose to enforce Commonwealth laws and arrest you for doing so anyway. We’re putting this one in the “wait and see” basket.

3. Scott Morrison got up in front of the United Nations and did his very best to defend Australia’s record on climate change. “Australia is doing our bit on climate change and we reject any suggestion to the contrary,” he said. You may recall that we were disinvited from speaking the official UN climate summit thanks to those (unfortunately, well-founded) ‘suggestions to the contrary’. Yesterday, Morrison went in on teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, alleging she is giving kids “needless anxiety” about the future of the planet.

4. Following the UK Supreme Court decision on Brexit the entire country has gone, as you might imagine, completely nuts. Boris Johnson and his government are refusing to apologise for what the court deemed illegal conduct, and the attorney-general Geoffrey Cox has called opposing members “a disgrace” and called for the whole Parliament to be dissolved. Also: Boris gave an insane speech about technology at the UN, referring to “limbless chickens” and “pink-eyed terminators”. Just another day.

5. There’s been quite a lot of news around about Atlassian boss Mike Cannon-Brookes over the past week, so we apologise if you’re sick of hearing about the guy. But this is interesting: he is helping fund an ambitious solar energy project in the Northern Territory. Named SunCable, the solar farm intends to supply clean energy to Singapore via undersea cable. By Cannon-Brookes’ own admission, it sounds “completely batshit insane”. We agree. Cool, though.

6. It seems like tech companies have gotten over the industry-wide trauma created by the Google Glass debacle, and are ready to explore smart glasses again. Amazon just announced the Echo Frames, a pair of Alexa-enabled glasses. Unlike other doomed attempts at facial wearables, the Echo Frames do not contain

a camera – it’s basically like a big Alexa microphone you wear on your face. Also announced are the Echo Buds, which are basically Alexa-enabled AirPods. You will either find these announcements thrilling, or a chilling glimpse into a dystopian future. I’ll leave that to you!

7. Mining magnate Clive Palmer is demanding $500,000 from Australian YouTuber FriendlyJordies, and threatening to sue him for defamation. The crime, it appears, is calling Palmer a “dense Humpty Dumpty” and “Fatty McF*ckhead” in a video. Apparently, you either die a meme, or live long enough to see yourself become… a different, worse kind of meme.

8. On the ‘inclement nuclear war’ beat, Pakistan has flagged that it is willing to engage India militarily over the disputed zone of Kashmir. At a press conference in New York, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said “there is potential that two nuclear armed countries will come face to face at some point.” A comforting thought for us all to ponder.

9. The CEO of e-cigarette titan Juul is stepping down, as the company announces it will cease all advertising in the US. Trump has signalled in recent weeks that he plans to legislate against vaping and e-cig use. In its statement, Juul confirmed that it will “[refrain] from lobbying the Administration on its draft guidance and committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective.”

10. Facebook says that it will never remove a politician’s post from the platform, even if it blatantly violates Facebook’s rules. “Censoring or stifling political discourse would be at odds with what we are about,” said the company’s most senior spokesperson, Nick Clegg – who is also the former UK deputy prime minister. It’s just the latest salvo in the very sensitive conversation the company has had over the past few years about fake news and its place in the political discourse.

BONUS ITEM

I would be totally remiss if I didn’t show you this absolutely incredible interaction between Brexit king Nigel Farage and a caller into his radio show. Please watch.

The clip for those wondering! pic.twitter.com/XhmrKsk4RU — Jos Pink (@Jpiinks) September 24, 2019

