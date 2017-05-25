Picture: Marvel

Good morning.

1. First, markets crept to a new high after the release of the US Fed minutes which said it was likely to raise interest rates “soon”. The US dollar index fell by around 0.3% on the news and that helped the Aussie dollar sneak back over 75 cents. SPI Futures for June were up 12 points earlier today. Iron ore is clinging on, but struggling against a Moody’s downgrade of China which has left that country severely unimpressed.

2. If you could patch into one phone call between world leaders it would be Trump-Duterte, surely. The Washington Post got its hands on a confidential transcript and was free, pure gold, copy on a chat about how much of a mad man Kim Jong Un is. Duterte: “He is playing with his bombs, his toys and from the looks of it, his mind is not working well and he might go crazy one moment.” Trump: “I’ve never seen anything like they are, but we don’t have to use this but he could be crazy so we will see what happens.” The “this” Trump talks about are two nuclear submarines.

3. Right now, everyone’s loving this photo of the Pope and the Trumps looking like a publicity shot from a Tim Burton movie:

Picture: Getty Images

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin reckons Trump is a grownup King Joffrey. But here’s another shot that’s nowhere near as affirming for the haters:

Picture: Getty Images

And here’s a rundown of the gifts they exchanged when they met.

4. Police analysing the scene of the Manchester attack have released photos of the backpack, detonator, shrapnel and battery that made up the bomb. Seven people have now been arrested in connection with the attack, including the bomber’s father and two brothers. And this morning in Jakarta, twin attacks at a train station claimed the lives of the two bombers and three policemen.

5. Remember back in 2013 when everyone laughed at the Winklevii after they bought $US11 million worth of Bitcoin? It’s now worth, ooh, closer to a quarter billion. It’s guaranteed to be a lot more, as the pair have stuck by the cryptocurrency ever since while it pushes past $US2300. Here are all the other people making a killing after buying it cheap off the US government.

6. Australia’s fintech industry held its first awards night last night. Here are all the winners of the inaugural “Finnies”.

7. You’ve probably still got someone in the office wheeling around that smartphone controlled BB-8 toy everyone loved in 2015. It sold a million and put its makers Sphero on a path to make incredible connected toys. And today they revealed Ultimate Lightning McQueen. This is not an animation:



8. Apple’s Australian design guru has unveiled his latest product – an egg timer. Worth $16,000, because it’s packed with seamless stainless steel nanoballs coated in copper. “Watching the Hourglass is a multi-sensory experience that cannot be communicated in words,” claims watch website and collaborator Hodinkee. So watch, see if you agree and remember, the international shipping is free.

9. HBO finally released the first official trailer for season 7 of “Game of Thrones:



Here are all the clues you might have just missed. We just learned that Tony Stark has built more than 500 different webslinging combos into Spider-Man’s suit. And Tom Cruise told Sunrise that Top Gun 2 was not only real, but coming “sooner than you think”.

10. A massive landslide buried a a portion of an iconic California highway under 13 metres of rock and dirt. It really, really buried it. The aerials are extraordinary.

BONUS ITEM: How Norway is selling its new banknote with a cod on it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Enjoy your day.

You can get 10 things direct to your inbox each morning by punching your details into the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.