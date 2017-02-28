Picture: Getty Images

1. Well, that was quite an Oscars. The world reeled as “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz had to fess up and tell everyone “Moonlight” actually won. There are loads of conspiracy theories about how it happened, including one noting that Leo DiCaprio never gave Emma Stone her envelope for Best Actress. Here’s the most likely explanation. But Horowitz was the real winner, later on CNN, with this gracious remark:

“Hey, I won the Oscar for best picture. I got to thank my wife and kids. And then I got to present the Oscar for best picture! Not many people can say that”

2. Then there was the moment they killed Australian producer Jan Chapman:



This came up in the In Memoriam section at #Oscars2017. But isn't this (living) Australian film producer Jan Chapman? pic.twitter.com/YKIMGBUv5E — David Berthold (@DavidBerthold) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman has no idea how to clap #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BMDgcvnZsy — Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017

3. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has more than doubled its $US7 billion investment in Apple since December. Why? “Cause I like it,” Buffett told CNBC.

4. Markets in the US continued their relentless climb ahead of US President Donald Trump’s “big announcement” tonight where he will outline his spending plan. The ASX is still sliding, but traders will today look toward net exports and government spending data which feeds into GDP calculations. But here’s the real pending big news:

CHART: 2 more days of record highs for the Dow will make it the longest winning streak in history https://t.co/PxplHNrfM1 pic.twitter.com/znX5d95Ymo — BI AUS Markets (@BIAUSMarkets) February 27, 2017

The last time it did 12 in a row was… 1987. The time before that was 1970, and the time before that? 1929.

5. Coffee pods get a bad rap for being so overpackaged, which can’t be good for the environment. But the reality is, if you love coffee and care for the environment, don’t go to a cafe, because running a cafe is by far the most energy intensive stage of the entire supply chain. If you’re still worried, pods are now fully compostable, thanks to a former Nespresso director and his barista mate. Their company is called Halo, pods are about $1.50… and you can’t get them in Australia. Yet.

6. Hands on with The Brick. Nokia’s new 3310 is real and we even got to play with it at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Here’s what we thought about playing Snake while barely moving the bar on the classic’s 22-hour talk time battery.

7. This is how you make the most of what nature gave you:



NBA fan favourite Nate Robinson, all 5-foot-8 of him, pulled that one off in the D-League as he attempts to work his way back into the big time. Meanwhile, Auburn University junior Ben Bode won himself a cool $US5000 in tuition for draining this half-court granny shot.

8. The singularity was once a concept only tossed about in sci-fi movies and by radical futurists. Basically, it’s the point we reach when machine intelligence leaves humans in the dust and starts to improve itself. Masayoshi Son, the Japanese tech mogul leading SoftBank, just put a date on it – 2047. Here’s how SoftBank, which last year bought chip designer ARM for $US32 billion, plans to deal with it.

9. Here’s how much a family needs to bring in to be in the top 1% of every US state:

Picture: Business Insider

And while we’re talking about global elites, here’s GE’s CEO Jeff Immelt with a fascinating insight into why he thinks we’re looking at the “end of the global elite”.

10. Five months of the year, Chicago is bitterly cold. But not this year. This year, in the middle of the US winter, January and February, there hasn’t been a single drop of snow on the ground. One more day like that and the city will break a weather streak that’s lasted 146 years.

BONUS ITEM: The saddest tweet ever tweeted:



Tweet why you’re leaving Netflix. The top three most creative tweets using #GoodbyeNetflix will win a 1-year subscription to Blockbuster! — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) September 21, 2011

