1. Let’s keep the conversation about England going. Here’s the latest update:

Yes, it’s not just out of the EU. It’s out of the Euros after this hilariously casual set-up gave Iceland a 2-1 lead in the 19th minute:







And Iceland held on. It’s into the quarter-finals, and England isn’t. Here’s the most on-point tweet and reply of the day:

2. NOW we talk about Brexit and all the doomsday scenarios flowing out of the eurozone. If you think there’s bargains to be had, Barclays is warning clients to avoid the temptation to buy the dip. In other words, it doesn’t expect any rebound soon. BI UK’s Lianna Brinded says Britain is getting exactly what it voted for – economic and political destruction. Richard Branson wants a second EU referendum to prevent “irreversible damage” to the country. And Jim Edwards even mentioned the war in this post about whether Spain will get its hands on Gibraltar. Really, it’s not a laughing matter. Oh, wait:

3. To markets and whether it’s justified or not, you lot all seem to be determined to turn this Brexit thing into the next Lehman. All selling risk assets and buying safe havens like I don’t know what. Cue falls in the UK, Europe and the US, and so it looks like it’s up to the ASX to show the way out of the Brexit blast hole. Yesterday, the 200 clawed back 0.47% of the 3.17% drop it suffered on Friday, but with the SPI 200 off 67 points (1.3%), and the Aussie under pressure, it’s a big ask. Go ‘Straya.

4. “Game of Thrones” is over for another year, and it saved all the biggest twists for last episode. They’re all here, in Stephen Parkhurst’s post about how it’s all become very predictable, but in a good way. And here, in this post which confirms Jon Snow’s lineage. And here, in this muse about the big mistake Arya Stark makes after being warned not to make it two series ago.

5. The perfect Android phone is coming. At least, we hope it will be perfect, because it will be the first Android phone actually built by the company that built Android – Google.

6. If you had a pill to drop that would make you smarter, would you take it? Or should you take it, is the question researchers are trying to answer about modifinol after finding it actually does improve attention, memory, learning and other cognitive abilities. Oxford researchers Ruairidh Battleday and Anna-Katherine Brem found that modifinol – currently only available over the counter to narcolepsy sufferers – didn’t seem to have any particularly serious side effects and didn’t seem likely to cause dependency. Here’s why you can’t have some.

7. That exciting moment when you’re waiting to get off the Boeing 777 along with 221 other passengers and 19 crew and it catches fire:



8. Maybe this is the new face of English sport. 25-year-old Marcus Willis had made just $290 on a tennis court this time yesterday, and made it to The Championships only because a couple of guys withdrew during qualifying. Last night, he knocked off world No 54 Ricardas Berankis and scored about $90,000 – and a second round clash with Roger Federer.

9. Alex Gibney directed excellent documentaries such as “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room”, “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” and “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine”. His latest release is called “Zero Days” and it’s all about that Stuxnet virus which mysteriously shut down Iranian power plants and Israel said it had nothing to do with. Which, obviously, meant Israel had everything to do with it. So here’s what Gibney found out about what happens when you ask top government officials about an ultra-secret cyber weapon.

10. Broccoli is about to get even healthier, thanks to science. But it will still look and taste just as good as it always did. Right kids? (Still no cure for kale.)

BONUS ITEM: Superstar NBA player takes on little kid. Superstar NBA player wins!

A video posted by Football Basketball Athletes (@super_athletes) on Jun 26, 2016 at 8:53pm PDT

