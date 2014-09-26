10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Let’s try to remember – it’s only a game. Picture: Getty Images

1. First off, razor blades were found on the pitch at a Hawthorn training session. You don’t need us to tell you how appalling that is.

2. The Nikkei hit a 7-year high yesterday, rallying 1.28% to 16,374 with exporters gaining as USDJPY headed back above 109 again yesterday. CPI data today will be important for the market but likely the weakness in Europe and the US will drive stocks around the region lower. In Shanghai yesterday, stocks were largely unchanged after already benefiting from rumours of a change at the PBOC and further stimulus. At the close of play, the Shanghai composite was at 2,345 while the Hang Seng fell 0.64% after early European selling drove it lower.

3. The Aussie was helped lower by some verbal intervention from RBNZ governor Wheeler yesterday and it is below 88 cents at 0.8790 this morning, just over a cent above the lows of 2014. Thanks, Kiwi cousins.

4. Iron ore crashed again last night, with the December 62% fe futures reversing all of the last two days’ gains $1.88 a tonne lower to $77.67. But Mitsui Australia head Yasushi Takahashi said his forecasts were that the market would head into a “more balanced tighter supply and situation” later this decade. He said this might be as “early” as 2017!

5. Successful people never bring smartphones into meetings. A survey by USC’s Marshall School of Business of 554 full-time working professionals earning above $US30,000 showed they thought smartphone use during meetings was inappropriate. Basically, it makes you look disrepectful, slavish to the whims of every notification and unable to stay focused. And ridiculous. Millenials, not unsurprisingly, don’t agree.

6. Terror Australia. Police are investigating the final movements of Abdul Numan Haider in an effort to track down and identify the three men with whom he shared his final meal before being shot dead in Melbourne. Yesterday, kids at Al-Faisal College in Minto, western Sydney hid under their desks after officers were called to amid reports that an armed man had entered school grounds and was asking if it was a Muslim school.

7. Apple is suddenly looking shakey. Not on the sales side of things, obviously. But it’s philosophy, as quoted by Tim Cook, of “always seen to be the best, not the first” is under strain. iPhones that bend is a real problem – even though barely a handful of people have actually complained – but it’s just one of a growing list of small public embarrassments that have beset the company under Cook.

8. What to wear this summer. Staying cool and looking cool don’t always go hand in hand, particularly when it comes to office wear. So here are 25 great looks for work and play for Australian women this summer, taken from the best of the best – the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival currently under way in Sydney. Get shopping.

Now, excuse us while we get a bit more sporty. It’s been a big day already:

9. Australia’s most successful road cyclist, Cadel Evans, who won the 2009 world road title and the 2011 Tour de France – the only Aussie to do it – will retire next year. He began riding bikes on the dirt roads of the Top End and finished on top of the world. It will be sad to see him go, but he’s got a couple of appearances here at home over Christmas and into the New Year first.

10. Australia’s fastest kid. Tassie 16-year-old Jack Hale broke the national under-18 100m record set 23 years ago, along with the Tasmanian men’s open record. His time of 10.44 secs (!) caught officials by surprise – it’s enough for a fourth place at the world juniors. And he’s actually a long-jumper.

He’s a pretty handy relay anchor as well:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.