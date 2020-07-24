Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hello gang, and TGIF.

1. First of all: economic apocalypse. Okay, I’m exaggerating. But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered his budget update yesterday, admitting the government anticipates it will amass more than $184 billion in debt due to the fight against the coronavirus. The Treasurer claimed support measures had saved 700,000 jobs, but that they had been unable to stop almost 900,000 layoffs. Assuming borders reopen on January 1, and Victoria’s lockdown lasts only six weeks, the government hopes it can keep unemployment below 9.25%.

2. The federal government’s next economic recovery intervention might involve tax cuts. The SMH reports the government is considering personal tax cuts as a means of lifting household demand and preventing a 19.5% fall in business investment. “We will be doing everything we can to get people back into jobs and ultimately to grow the economy,” Frydenberg said in his address. “The pathway to growing the economy is through skills programs, infrastructure investment and tax reform.”

3. The early access to superannuation scheme has been extended until December. Australians will now have until the end of the year to withdraw up to $10,000 from their retirement savings. No alterations have been made to the scheme in terms of eligibility or validation, so it seems like the government isn’t really seeing major issues with how it has been administered.

4. Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has warned COVID-19 is not just dangerous for the elderly, noting a fifth of patients hospitalised in recent days in Victoria have been aged under 50. An analysis published in the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s national health report card warns of COVID-19’s potential to “seriously affect not just those who are elderly or in very poor health, but also people who may not have been considered to be at the highest risk.”

#COVID19 is not an old persons’ disease. The biggest age group of Victorians diagnosed since 1 July are aged 20-29 years of age & account for a quarter of Victorian cases. And 20% of patients hospitalised in recent days have been aged under 50 years. So please stay home #springst pic.twitter.com/KAlpIke2QE — Jenny Mikakos MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@JennyMikakos) July 23, 2020

5. Sydneysiders have been urged to stay away from the South Coast, as politicians warn regional hospitals wouldn’t be able to handle an onslaught of cases. “It’s not the time to come to the coast for a beachside holiday over the next couple of weeks until we get through this unsettled period,” said senior NSW minister Andrew Constance.

6. LinkedIn is laying off 960 workers, the equivalent of about 6% of its workers. This includes staff in Australia, though the exact figure locally is unknown. “LinkedIn is not immune to the effects of the global pandemic,” said CEO Ryan Roslansky. “Our Talent Solutions business continues to be impacted as fewer companies, including ours, need to hire at the same volume they did previously.”

7. The University of New South Wales (UNSW) has announced it will offer a world-first undergraduate degree in quantum engineering. Students in the Bachelor of Quantum Engineering (Honours) will learn about advanced electronics and telecommunication engineering, specialising in ways to design and control quantum systems. UNSW Scientia Professor Andrea Morello told Business Insider Australia why the degree would be beneficial for Australia’s manufacturing sector.

8. Donald Trump bowed to pressure and scrapped the Republican National Convention in Florida, over concerns about the coronavirus. “I looked at my team and said, the timing for this event is not right … to have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said during the coronavirus briefing early Thursday evening. “I’ll still do a convention speech in a different form, but we won’t do a big convention speech, per se.” Prior to this, he’d been going full steam ahead with doing a big rally there.

9. The film industry is facing some extremely uncertain times right now. After it was announced earlier this week that Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated movie “Tenet” would be delayed indefinitely, Disney has followed suit by shuffling a bunch of its own releases. “Avatar 2”, which had an original 2014 release, has been delayed again , and “Mulan” has also been pushed back indefinitely.

10. ByteDance CEO and founder Zhang Yiming is struggling to maintain control of his company as investors push him to choose one of several drastic options intended to circumvent a TikTok ban in the US, according to a new report. TikTok is owned and operated by ByteDance, prompting critics to accuse it of being a tool for the Chinese government to collect data.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s hoping we don’t get to this level of bureaucracy here.

Earlier today, Governor Cuomo said chicken wings are not substantial food for bars to be allowed to sell alcohol. He added that sandwiches were the "lowest level" of substantive food. #Buffalo His comments: pic.twitter.com/zaSXgfEq6S — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) July 23, 2020

