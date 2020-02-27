Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Hello team. Let’s do it.

1. As the coronavirus outbreak worsens outside of China, hopes of containing it are diminishing. It has now spread to at least 40 other countries. South Korea, Italy, and Iran in particular have all seen a dramatic spike in cases. Health experts say this is a critical week to contain the spread of the virus.

2. There are now more cases of coronavirus outside China than in – a key indicator that it is approaching pandemic level. “Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time,” the World Health Organisation’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday. “The primary objective of all countries with cases must be to contain the virus.”

3. Stocks around the world are plummeting as a result of all this. European equities dropped with Germany’s DAX down 1.6%, Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.8%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 down 1.2%. US stocks are set to open lower. Futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq slid between 0.2% and 0.5%. The ASX is set to open lower too.

4. Here in Australia, we’ve seen 23 confirmed cases, and no deaths. 15 of those have recovered, according to the Department of Health, and the rest are in a stable condition. Still, Australia is beginning to feel the effects – economically, at least. Coronavirus is disrupting supply chains, impacting Australian businesses and leading to some shortages. For example, supermarket Coles says it is experiencing a shortage of hand sanitiser, and forecasts shortages in clothing, stationery and electrical goods due to disruptions of supply from China.

5. The companies among the most susceptible to all this are the tech giants, who have supply chains inextricably bound up in China. Tim Cook said he would answer questions about the “fairly dynamic situation” of coronavirus at Apple’s shareholder meeting, then closed the meeting without addressing it. “I figured there would be prepared statements,” said Ajit Rao, an Apple shareholder from Denver who travelled to Apple’s Cupertino headquarters for the meeting. “There was a little of that, but there was no detail.”

6. Clearview AI, the controversial facial-recognition company which has partnered with police around the globe, says its entire customer list was stolen in a breach. The company sells a facial-recognition tool that lets police upload a photo of a face and search it against a database of billions of images scraped from social media to identify suspects. In other words, we might soon know exactly who is utilising this tech – including, possibly, Australian agencies.

7. Drama and intrigue in the world of Softbank! Rajeev Misra, the head of SoftBank’s $US100 billion Vision Fund, reportedly tried to lure SoftBank’s then-president into a “honey trap” in order to blackmail him with compromising sexual photos, according to a new report. The Wall Street Journal report outlines Misra’s “dark arts campaign” to sabotage two other SoftBank executives in the years leading up to his promotion to CEO of SoftBank’s investing arm in 2017. Under Misra’s leadership, the Vision Fund has poured billions into startups ranging from Uber to WeWork.

8. If you thought the government’s sports rorts scandal was over… well, why did you think that? Scott Morrison is currently batting off allegations of corruption after it was revealed his staff exchanged 136 emails regarding the allocation of $100 million in sports grants. Morrison has previously denied he or his office were involved beyond making “representations” on where the money could possibly be spent.

9. An interesting one: Australia’s neobanks are trying to show they’re more transparent than traditional banks by publishing their roadmaps for all to see. 86 400 published its plans on Wednesday, joining rivals Xinja and Up Bank in doing so. You can look at these roadmaps to find out what features are coming up – and in some cases even vote on what should be prioritised.

10. After discovering they’ve been funding climate change, 10,000 Australian academics are demanding UniSuper divest from fossil fuels. UniSuper is the default fund for academics and university staff. Market Forces, which circulated the petition, said “instead of paying lip-service, UniSuper can and must be at the vanguard of sustainable investment.”

BONUS ITEM

Well, if we’re heading into a pandemic, you’ve gotta be prepared. The Centre for Disease Control in America has a very helpful infographic about what facial hair will prevent you from wearing a surgical mask.

CDC

