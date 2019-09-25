Boris Johnson was found to have acted illegally. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images for Freuds)

1. The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Boris Johnson’s suspension – or, in more officious terms, ‘prorogation’ – of Parliament was unlawful. Boris’ effort was widely considered a deliberate attempt to stifle his opponents in plans to legislate against a no-deal Brexit. Parliament is now set to return immediately. The PM is suitably unhappy about all of this, accusing his political enemies of deliberately frustrating Brexit proceedings and saying that the Supreme Court has sunk any potential deal with the European Union. Wild stuff. Here’s what could feasibly happen now.

2. Across the pond, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a formal impeachment inquiry will be launched against Donald Trump. This comes amid a mounting scandal involving the president, Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the president of Ukraine. There’s also an “explosive” whistleblower complaint involved, which the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is refusing to provide to Congress. “The president must be held accountable,” Pelosi said on the call announcing the House impeachment inquiry. “No one is above the law.”

3. While these events of tremendous global importance were beginning to unfold, our PM was in Chicago inspecting McDonald’s “smart drive-thru” technology. The UN climate summit, at which Greta Thunberg delivered her firebrand speech before the leaders of 50 countries, was happening in New York concurrently. We weren’t invited to speak.

4. Appearing on the ABC, Atlassian chief Mike Cannon-Brookes committed to going net carbon neutral by 2050. That might seem like a fairly modest goal, but that means an entirely carbon-neutral supply chain, which is a large undertaking for a company as heavily reliant on data centres and transportation as Atlassian is. But don’t be tricked into thinking it’s just about the planet. “I would contend that it’ll be good for our profitability over the long-term,” Cannon-Brookes said.

We need to stop the bloody debate around the environment vs jobs. This isn't a battle. They are complimentary not exclusive. Other countries get this! California has 5 clean energy jobs for each 1 in the fossil fuel industry. Why don't we get that opportunity?! ????????‍♂️ So frustrating — Mike Cannon-Brookes ????????‍???????? (@mcannonbrookes) September 24, 2019

5. On climate, Sir David Attenborough had another go at Australia for our national belligerence on carbon emissions and coal. Appearing on Triple J, the famed naturalist and broadcaster was unrelenting, saying we don’t “give a damn” about the rest of the world. It’s not the first time he’s turned his sights on us, either. We don’t want to upset the nice man from the BBC nature docos, do we?

6. In Aussie wage theft news: shades retailer Sunglass Hut underpaid hundreds of stuff to the tune of $2.3 million. The punishment? A paltry $50,000 donation to an association of community legal centres. You’d be forgiven for thinking that systemic underpayment of workers is a viable business strategy in this country.

7. Homesharing titan Airbnb has announced a raft of new safety measures – and they include a new portal where law enforcement can request information about you. Hmm. In an email to us, Airbnb stressed that this portal simply streamlines an already existing email-based process, and that it will only part with customer info “when it receives a valid legal request or in certain emergency situations”. Good to know.

8. Tesla is opening its first factory in China, right as the world’s biggest car market is facing a slowdown. The Chinese government is also slashing subsidies for electric vehicles. Nonetheless, Elon Musk tweeted the company is building a significant presence in the country, including engineering and product teams.

Tesla is building a major engineering team in China, incl heavy focus on software/firmware for factory & car — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2019

9. The WeWork debacle has investors and market watchers concerned about something else: Japanese giant Softbank. The so-called “unicorn factory” and its $100 billion Vision Fund are one of the biggest players in the global tech scene, but a string of questionable investments – including WeWork’s doomed IPO – have some scratching their heads. Here’s who is running the show right now.

10. PayPal Australia has been ordered to undergo an audit by financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC, to ensure it is complying with money laundering legislation. PayPal says it raised the issue itself, after it identified a problem with its reporting processes. You might recall that “buy now, pay later” firm Afterpay was hit with a similar audit a few months ago – which is due to return an interim report… literally right now.

BONUS ITEM

Trying to get your head around the revamped photos app in the new iOS? Let us help you, please.

All the new iPhone Photos tricks you need to know pic.twitter.com/nmRszojTXN — Tech Insider (@techinsider) September 24, 2019

