1. Police have named the attacker who killed four people in a brutal attack on London’s Westminster Bridge and Parliament. He was 52-year-old Khalid Masood, a convert to Islam who was born in Kent and previously investigated by MI5 in regard to violent extremism. Here’s all we know about him so far. Overnight:

2. You have probably seen this sign being shared around Facebook and Twitter:

It’s a nice sentiment, but it’s fake. You can make any sign you want with this online fake Tube sign generator.

3. Markets. Australian stocks nosed ahead yesterday on good showings from the miners and banks, but it looks like a quiet one ahead to close the week.US stocks are paddling around, waiting for certainty from the Trump team on healthcare and taxes, while US Fed chair Janet Yellen made no mention of monetary policy in her speech in overnight. ASX SPI June Futures are up 5 points, the Aussie dollar is still under pressure and iron ore bounced a bit.

4. “Trumpcare” won’t happen overnight. A poll overnight found only 17% of Americans support the Republican healthcare bill. But that shouldn’t surprise anyone who remembers when Americans actually took to the streets and rioted at Barack Obama’s attempts to overhaul the health system. The bigger problem for Trump is getting his own party to unite behind it.

5. Your grey hair. You might look at it and think you need a holiday because clearly you’re stressed, and that stresses you. So you’ll have more grey hairs tomorrow. But don’t stress, because your hair is grey because you’re getting old. Deal with it. This is the final science.

6. Who was the best world leader in 2016? The Pope? Melinda Gates? Jack Ma? Fortune reckons it was this guy:

The best leader in the world. Picture: Getty Images

Nope, the guy on the right. That’s Theo Epstein, who coached the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series win in 108 years. Even Epstein thought it was ridiculous.

7. We’re getting there. The first ice-free Arctic summer is closer than ever after the cap grew to its smallest peak ever on March 7, before beginning its summer decline. It’s now likely that some people alive today will get to see it disappear altogether. So now’s as good a time as any to think about what would happen if all the ice melted at both ends.

8. Grexit is back. Greeks have already pulled about €4 billion from their bank accounts this year, worried they’re about to be hit with another limit on cash withdrawals. Here’s why that’s fair enough:

It’s time to pay the piper and Greece simply doesn’t have an economy big to do that, perhaps ever. It’s so scary, our own Jim Edwards made an awesome Jaws poster about it.

9. Amazon is coming to Australia, and will absolutely put a dent in the big retailers. But startup founder Danny Ing can’t wait. That’s because he’s worked with companies in the US that “are growing from $1 million to $30 million revenue in just a few years by selling on Amazon” and says it’s now Australia’s turn to join the “globalised cottage industry”.

10. Podcast! Hedge funds get a bad name. We got Neil Power, the managing director of hedge funds for listed Australian investment company Blue Sky Alternative Investments which is now managing $2.7 billion, to talk about that on our markets and economics podcast this week. Also covered: stretched stock markets and the death of rugby.



BONUS ITEM: The Love Actually stars are back for a short “sequel” to the Christmas classic. Here’s a teaser:

Have a great weekend.

