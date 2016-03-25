Happy Easter. Picture: Getty Images

Happy Easter Friday. You’re probably not at work or receiving this email, so here’s what you’re missing.

1. Microsoft’s AI chatbot turned into a genocidal maniac. “Tay” was a bit of an experiment, an online bot that responds to users’ questions and copies the casual, jokey speech patterns of a stereotypical millennial. So of course the internet decided to show Tay how millennials spoke, and Tay ran riot with her new learnings:

Microsoft has been deleting tweets like mad. Here’s an AI expert on how the internet turned Tay into a genocidal maniac, and here’s what it all says about the internet.

2. Playboy might be up for sale. Free porn just a click away has all but killed one of the world’s most iconic brands, proving once and for all that nobody ever read it for the articles. The Wall Street Journal has pegged its value at $500 million, not bad given it went private in 2011 at a valuation of $207 million. Hugh Hefner might even be alive long enough to enjoy his third of the winnings too. Because he’s had such an awful, stressful go of it so far…

3. There’s a new MX-5. The “hairdresser’s sports car” really wasn’t, because the MX-5 is one of the most perfect blend of sports, style, sophistication and just pure flat out driving joy ever to grace the road. They call it the Miata in the US, and here are a bunch of pics of its unveiling at the New York International Auto Show. And here’s the surprise entry at the show everyone’s really talking about.

4. PGA Tour golfer Gary Woodland didn’t want to get his pants muddy:



The pants came off for this shot … ??#QuickHits https://t.co/7SBNOyB7VR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2016

But there was one small problem. Well, two if you count the dress code violation. Woodland’s sponsor Under Armour wanted to know why he wasn’t wearing Under Armour underwear. Here’s the very American thing that happened next.

5. We have to talk about markets, because a season of the year for doing no business at all, that does not exist. Anyhoo, here’s the wrap, and it’s not great:

6. And New Zealand. Oh, New Zealand. You had the best chance of any sovereign nation to come out from under the thumb of the colonial imperialists and ditch the Union Jack. Instead, the crunch came, and you voted with your heart, against a change of flag. What was that thing Loki said in “The Avengers”? “It’s the unspoken truth of humanity, that you crave subjugation.” Yeah, that.

7. Ancient Romans had pretty great teeth. We know because scientists see them when they dig up another body buried by the eruption of Mt Vesuvius. In fact, ancient Romans had perfect teeth and it looks like it’s because of this one substance they didn’t eat.

8. How much is David Letterman enjoying retirement? This much:



9. If you want to stay fit – or get fit – there’s thousands of apps to choose from. Don’t waste your time and money, because we’ve found seven that are backed by science. That means they work. And don’t bother trying to drink eight glasses of water a day, like the popular myth says you should. Because the popular myth is bollocks.

10. Quotes! We love ’em, especially the hard as nails ones from military types. Here are 10 from the most famous living US Marine, General James “Mad Dog” Mattis, starting with:

“I come in peace. I didn’t bring artillery. But I’m pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you f..k with me, I’ll kill you all.”

Have a great Easter break. Stay safe.

BONUS ITEM: Hoverboards are finally real and you don’t need a world made of steel on which to ride them:



That’s the ArcaBoard. It’s available April 14 and costs just under $US15,000. Bring your headphones – you’ve might have noticed that decibel count at the end of the GIF.

