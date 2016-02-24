South Korea – competitive. Picture: Filippo Venturi/Sony World Photography Award

1. We need to talk about your wage. The nation’s wage price index gets updated today and while it usually doesn’t generate much discussion, Greg McKenna reckons it’s time to start paying a bit more attention to it. That’s because above-inflation wage rises makes everyone happy, and consumption makes up some 60% of this country’s economic growth, and happy people consume things. Which is why this chart is as alarming as it is depressing:

Employment and wage growth, which have been running buddies for at least 13 years, have parted ways. This is what happens next.

2. So if your next best shot at a better wage is a new job, here’s some great preparation for you. It’s the favourite job interview questions of Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and 25 other highly successful executives. But if you’re determined to work at Facebook, here’s the question Mark Zuckerberg prefers to ask you.

3. The world’s best photos. Judges in the Sony World Photography Awards have 230,103 contenders to choose from before making their final decision on April 21. We reckon these 17 could make the cut, including this possible winner in the “Smile” category.

4. Markets. They’re down here at number four because things got a bit depressing yesterday. Blame it on the real chance of a Brexit and no chance of Big Oil traders trusting each other to stick to any form of a deal. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all off around 1%, sending the SPI 200 futures down 37 points, 0.7%, suggesting another disappointing day ahead for the ASX after yesterday’s weak effort.

5. Trillionaires. We don’t have any yet, but we’re up to the next decimal place. “Deca-billionaires” are now a thing in the world, and JP Morgan reckons it “has relationships” with 50% of them. Here are some charts which put that into perspective, along with a note that notes if the part of JP Morgan which managed its global wealth were a bank, it would be the 11th largest in the US.

6. And if you had your money in that fund, this is what your key board might look like:



A photo posted by #SuperRich (@cnbcsuperrich) on Jan 17, 2014 at 5:03am PST

That’s something Robert Frank, host of “Secret Lives of the Super Rich”, uncovered on the CNBC television show, which gives viewers VIP access into the extravagant lives of the wealthiest people on the planet. It starts on March 30, but here are a bunch more pics of outrageous things rich people buy to whet your appetite.

7. An energy miracle is coming, and it’s going to change the world. We know, because Bill Gates told us, and he generally makes things happen the way he wants them to. It’s part of a fasciniating exclusive interview he gave to Tech Insider, and you can read it all here.

8. We love these moments which show how great Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry is:

Great shot, but better is Draymond Green’s reaction in the foreground – celebrating as the ball left Curry’s hands. Here’s another one from earlier this year of Aussie Andrew Bogut not even bothering to wait for the rebound.

9. Here’s what Earth will look like when all the ice melts.

10. Insane:

#BREAKING: Raw footage: A crane has collapsed after catching fire in St Kilda Road.https://t.co/8CZkJS4KLc — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) February 23, 2016



That happened in Melbourne yesterday after an electrical fire in the crane’s motor spread to the cabin. If you missed the wires and hooks and bits smashing into the road next to the cars at the top of the frame, watch it again.

BONUS ITEM: For those who feel the need, please note it’s a 360-degree version:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

