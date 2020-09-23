Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

1. Victoria recorded 15 new coronavirus cases today, with five deaths. That pushes the Melbourne 14-day average below 30. The next phase of reopening is contingent on that 14-day average being between 30 and 50 next Monday – so at the moment Melbourne is beating that. Good stuff!

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 15 new cases & the loss of 5 lives reported. Our thoughts are with all affected.

The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal. Info https://t.co/eTputEZdhs #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/aMHDJvWfWk — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 22, 2020

2. South Australia is awaiting today’s coronavirus figures from New South Wales. If there’s no community transmission reported, people entering SA from NSW will no longer have to undergo mandatory quarantine. “NSW has been doing extraordinarily well so we’re pretty confident that as of midnight tonight the border with NSW, which has been closed for months and months, will re-open and we can’t wait to welcome people from NSW with open arms,” Premier Steven Marshall said this morning. Here are yesterday’s stats:

3. Queensland will extend its border bubble with New South Wales from October 1. An additional 41 postcodes along the NSW-Queensland border, as well as several communities further down the cast, will be included, meaning residents can travel to Queensland without an exemption. Queenslanders will be permitted to travel south to those postcodes as well.

4. New data shows Australian food delivery riders are making just $10 an hour on average after costs. 90% of riders surveyed told the Transport Workers Union (TWU) that they have seen their wages decrease during the pandemic, as more workers compete for deliveries. Meanwhile, many say they are undersupplied with safety gear like masks and gloves, putting them at risk of catching and spreading the virus.

5. That boom in riders and drivers could be part of what pushed Australia’s unemployment rate down. Unemployment in Australia plummeted to 6.8% in August, with the creation of 111,000 new jobs. However, economists and data provided to Business Insider Australia suggest that much of that jobs growth may have gone to the gig economy, as Australians are faced with little choice but to take insecure jobs. As the amount of insecure work rises, along with underemployment, the economy could remain weaker for longer.

6. The Australian Association of National Advertisers has updated their code of ethics, the industry’s self-regulation guidelines. Key changes from the updated code include banning harmful gender stereotypes, mandating influencer sponsored content disclosure, and banning overtly sexual images in some cases. The new code is the culmination of a two year consultation, which included a commissioned poll that sought Australia’s attitudes towards violent or sexually explicit advertising.

7. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday told workers to stay at home if they can as a second coronavirus wave grips the UK. He announced new restrictions for the hospitality and leisure industries and said they could last for another six months. He also introduced a 10 p.m. curfew for pubs, bars, and restaurants and a limit on wedding guests to 15.

An update on coronavirus. https://t.co/3uCUJ5grBm — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 22, 2020

8. Facebook said it may stop operating its core app and Instagram in Europe if it’s forced to suspend transfers of European Union data back to the U.S.. In a court filing on the decision, Facebook said it had 410 million monthly active users in Europe. Facebook’s legal fight with Ireland’s Data Protection Commission stems from a preliminary order the commission issued earlier this month questioning the validity of the mechanism Facebook uses to send data back to the U.S..

9. At least 200,000 Americans have been killed by the coronavirus, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The latest figure comes amid intensifying pressure for the United States to develop a coronavirus vaccine. “Every one of the 200,000 Americans killed by COVID-19 is a tragedy, and most of these deaths did not have to happen,” Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement.

10. TikTok has released its latest global transparency report, saying it removed almost 105 million videos in the first half of 2020 for policy violations. These included videos depicting nudity, or that endangered minors, among other policy breaches. Business Insider also learned that TikTok conducted an internal investigation following the spread of a video showing a man’s death by suicide.

There are 217 new emoji coming to your phones in 2021. Check ’em out.

