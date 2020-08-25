Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

1. Victoria recorded 116 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the lowest rate since June. The seven-day average has also gone below 200 for the first time in over a month. Premier Daniel Andrews is pushing to extend Victoria’s state of emergency another 12 months.

2. New South Wales recorded 3 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Two are in hotel quarantine, and one is in the community. “We know there is community transmission lurking in and around south-western and western Sydney,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday morning.

3. AMP announced three shock resignations from the top of the organisation after facing months of pressure over the handling of a sexual harassment complaint. Chairman David Murray has stepped down from his role, director John Fraser will resign, and AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari will be demoted. The company has been under intense scrutiny since it was revealed that Pahari was promoted despite allegations of sexual harassment.

4. STA Travel Group has collapsed into voluntary administration. It comes after the collapse of its Swiss-based parent company STA Travel Holding AG. Deloitte’s Jason Tracy and Timothy Norman were appointed as administrators, with the company telling customers that they are unable to provide cash refunds.

5. Streaming service Stan is beefing up its range of original content. The company announced plans for more than 30 productions a year over the next five years. The new range of content includes the series’ ‘Bump’ and ‘Eden’, as well as the docuseries ‘After The Night’. “As part of our strategy to bring the world’s best content to Australians, we will shift greater investment into Stan Original productions through our local and international partnerships,” said CEO Mike Sneesby.

6. TikTok filed a lawsuit against the US government on Monday. The company had said it would challenge President Donald Trump’s executive order on August 6 that banned “any transactions” between Americans and TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of suspending the company’s right to due process and argues that the government lacked evidence when it claimed that the app was a national security risk.

7. The four-day sentencing hearing for Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant began yesterday. The court heard that Tarrant sent texts to his family telling them what he was about to do minutes before the shooting in Christchurch, in which he massacred 51 people and injured 40 others.

"There is no words that can explain the atrocity of what we went through." Family members of the Christchurch shooting victims speak as the gunman's 4-day sentencing hearing begins. The Australian shooter intends to represent himself at the hearings pic.twitter.com/z6QH02xhG0 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 24, 2020

8. Donald Trump reportedly wants to bypass health regulations to approve a coronavirus vaccine before the US election. He wants to give a vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca emergency use authorisation, allowing it to be rolled out in the US without meeting full regulatory approval, according to the Financial Times. The Oxford vaccine candidate, you might recall, is the very same one Scott Morrison is planning to get for Australia.

9. A man who recovered from COVID-19 was infected again four months later, according to University of Hong Kong researchers. The man, who was infected back in April, tested positive for COVID-19 again in August after travelling through Europe. The second infection was a different strain of the virus. “Our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may persist in the global human population as is the case for other common-cold associated human coronaviruses,” the researchers said in a statement.

10. A crack in Apple’s armour has appeared on the currently contentious issue of in-app payments. The company apologised after trying to force WordPress to add in-app payment options to a free app. WordPress’ founder said on Friday that Apple was refusing to allow any updates to the WordPress iOS app until the website builder added in-app purchases, from which Apple takes a commission of 15% to 30%. Apple is in a fierce fight with developers including Spotify and Epic Games, the maker of ‘Fortnite’, over its rules about in-app purchases.

What causes airplane turbulence? pic.twitter.com/P3LcrP2Vea — Tech Insider (@techinsider) August 24, 2020

