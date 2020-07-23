Good morning, team. It’s Thursday, the Friday of Friday.

1. Let’s kick off with some concerning coronavirus figures. I know, I know. I’m sorry. Australia had 502 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, of which 484 were in Victoria. It’s the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

2. There are concerns NSW is following a similar path as Victoria was in the early days of its current outbreak. There have been 94 new cases of community transmission confirmed in NSW in the past nine days, of which eight have no confirmed links to existing outbreaks. In a particularly worrying turn, NSW is testing residents of a nursing home in Sydney’s inner-west after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19.

3. Now to everyone’s favourite subject: budgets and the economy. Australia is staring down a budget deficit of $180 billion this year, the biggest since World War II. It’s due to a $25 billion fall in company tax receipts combined with $164 billion in emergency spending to fight the coronavirus. I’m absolutely not among those who say government deficits are naturally bad – but there it is.

4. The last Qantas 747 has left Australia for the final time. It ends a 49-year relationship between the Australian airline and the iconic plane. After flying to Los Angeles – sans passengers – the plane will find its final resting place out in the Mojave Desert. “It’s hard to overstate the impact that the 747 had on aviation and a country as far away as Australia,” CEO Alan Joyce said. As the plane departed, keen observers watching its flight path were delighted to find an iconic image drawn in the sky:

5. Melbourne’s mask mandate has officially begun. Everyone in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire must wear a mask or face covering when outdoors, or risk a $200 fine. But Victoria’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton, called for “understanding”, as there are some people who may not be able to wear a mask. “A number … are legitimately not able to wear masks so please don’t vilify individuals or don’t make the assumption they are simply stubborn,” Professor Sutton said.

6. The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the rankings of the world’s passports, as different countries cope with the virus at home. Passports from Australia, ranked 9th on Henley and Partners widely cited index, are now more powerful than those from the United States which have plunged to parity with Mexico and Uruguay.

7. The list of the 50 Best Places to Work in Australia in 2020 has been released. It’s always fun to have a look and see your workplace missed out yet again. But seriously, there are some standard players – like eBay, Canva, and Salesforce – as well as a few new entrants. This year’s index took into account how these workplaces dealt with the profoundly dislocating impact of COVID-19.

8. Melbourne’s median house value has lost $32,000 while Sydney’s has fallen by $23,000 since the start of the COVID-19 restrictions, according to new Domain data. Units were slightly more insulated, falling by only 1.7% over the same period. “Melbourne’s record high house price achieved last quarter was short-lived,” said Domain senior research analyst Nicola Powell.

9. Tesla will build its new $1 billion factory in Austin, Texas, the company said Wednesday. Tulsa, Austin, and other cities had fiercely competed in recent months to win the investment. Eventually, the plant will make Tesla’s Cybertruck and hire up to 5,000 workers, the company said.

10. The United States passed a grim milestone on Tuesday, recording 1,120 coronavirus deaths. This marks the first time since May 29 that the country has crossed 1,000 new fatalities in a single day, according to a New York Times tally. Nationwide, some 3.9 million people have tested positive for coronavirus, but the CDC says that the actual number may be up to 13 times higher than that.

