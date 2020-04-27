Folks, welcome to Monday. Today is all about the app. We’re entering a new week with the government’s shiny new coronavirus tracking app, which as I understand it is sort of like a government-developed Candy Crush, except the prize is we get to go to the pub again.

1. Yesterday, the government launched its coronavirus tracking app COVIDSafe. The app, available for iOS and Android, uses anonymised tokens to identify whether you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 for enough time for the infection to spread. Despite some initial privacy concerns – which the government has been trying very hard to battle – one million Aussies had downloaded it by 10:30pm last night. The app is part of the government’s three-pronged plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

2. Business groups are set to lead the charge to encourage Australians to download the app. It’s no surprise big business is on board, given COVIDSafe could potentially hasten the return of staff to giant, currently vacant offices. Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the app would help convince people it was “safe to go back to work, go to the shops and get the country moving again”.

3. The WHO is discouraging governments from issuing ‘immunity passports’, warning there is currently “no evidence” that recovered coronavirus patients can’t be infected again. “The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission,” the UN agency said in a scientific brief. The government here in Australia hasn’t quite committed to this sort of thing, but many commentators have been calling for people who test positive for coronavirus antibodies to be sent back to work. But, as the organisation later clarified following confusion, it does expect those who have been infected to have “some level” of protection.

Earlier today we tweeted about a new WHO scientific brief on "immunity passports". The thread caused some concern & we would like to clarify: We expect that most people who are infected with #COVID19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection. pic.twitter.com/AmxvQQLTjM — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 25, 2020

4. Fitness Australia, the peak body representing gyms, put out a release last week saying its members were ready to reopen if they follow strict health guidelines. This would include temperature checks on arrival, cleaning and sanitation, and properly spacing equipment. One expert we spoke to doesn’t quite agree. Emmanuel Stamatakis, Professor of Physical Activity at the University of Sydney told Business Insider Australia, “I do not think that the conditions are right just yet.”

5. Travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus have essentially stopped immigration into Australia, which the economy has relied upon for decades. Like many developed Western nations, the simple equation is that a low birth rate leaves the country going backwards without some outside help. A prolonged immigration shutdown could undermine the broader economy, urban planner and UNSW professor Shane Geha told us.

6. Federal, state, and territory governments have effectively placed the Australian economy into hibernation to protect it from the worst of the coronavirus outbreak. But what could a recovery look like, when it actually happens? “If we relax the sanctions in mid-May or early June, for example, and enable some businesses to reopen and gradually ease back from then on then we may be able to get back to normal fairly quickly,” AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver told Business Insider Australia. “But if it goes on for the six months that is being talked about, it might take a lot more help from the government to get people out of the cautious mindset they’ve adopted.”

7. New data suggests spending habits developed during the coronavirus lockdown are set to permanently reshape consumer behaviour in Australia. A report in the SMH this morning says a real-time spending tracker developed by analytics firm AlphaBeta shows a massive uptick in home delivery and subscription television. It seems the parts of Australia which were lagging on online shopping are now in the ecosystem – and that’s unlikely to change once this is over.

8. Flight Centre has introduced caps on cancellation fees, following criticism from customers who had to axe bookings because of the coronavirus. There were stirrings on social media from people who had been charged massive fees by the struggling company. There was even talk of a lawsuit. The company has now introduced a $600 fee cap on international flights and a $100 cap on domestic flights – regardless of how many people are on the booking.

9. China reports Wuhan has ‘zero’ hospitalised coronavirus patients. Since December, Wuhan has recorded around 46,000 coronavirus cases – more than half of all cases confirmed in China. Some public-health experts have suggested the actual case totals in China could be at least 10 times higher than the current figures. The city lifted its lockdown on April 8, but restrictions remain as public-health experts fear a second wave of infections.

10. A new clinical study in Brazil raised safety concerns about coronavirus patients taking a high dose of the antimalarial drug chloroquine. The drug has been bandied about in recent months as a ‘miracle cure’ – including, it must be said, by Donald Trump – but there is yet to be hard clinical evidence it works. The trial is one of several recent reports that suggest caution in widely using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine in people infected with the novel coronavirus.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s an anti-coronavirus measure for you. Beijing has ordered that its citizens must “dress neatly” and not go shirtless in public in an effort to improve public hygiene in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That means the famous ‘Beijing bikini’, which I believe should be adopted on a worldwide basis, is out:

