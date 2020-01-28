Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM

1. Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant is dead at 41 after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Eight other people were killed in the crash, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The helicopter was a Sikorsky S-76 – known for its strong safety record as a VIP transport. Just before the crash, the pilot was given clearance to fly through foggy weather.

2. Nick Kyrgios is out of the Australian Open after a thrilling bout with Rafael Nadal last night. Nadal prevailed 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) over our Nick in what was anticipated to be a brutal grudge match but ended up being significantly more collegial. But still, extraordinary thrilling. Kyrgios arrived on the court wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey and looking visibly upset.

Nick Kyrgios walking out for warmup in his Kobe jersey before one of his most important matches against Rafa Nadal in front of his home crowd. You can see him holding back tears. The name Kobe Bryant transcended his sport & inspired millions. Fitting tribute at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/kk68L6l2xg — Aakash Bhatt (@aakashbhatt97) January 27, 2020

3. The coronavirus is in Australia. A 50-year-old Chinese national in Melbourne was confirmed as the first case on Saturday, followed by four cases in New South Wales. Current evidence suggests the confirmed cases were all infected in China, with authorities closely monitoring for transmissions within Australia.

4. It looks like the coronavirus will have a solid impact on tourism in Australia, too. Thousands of Chinese tourists planning to travel to Australia over the next two months have been forced to cancel their trips after Beijing slapped a ban on tour groups overseas in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to the AFR. The ban could be in place for as long as two months, operators have reportedly been told, which would be a devastating blow to Australian tourism.

5. Customers of furniture chain Freedom have been complaining for months that deliveries are just not showing up, and they’re being stonewalled when trying to find out what happened. Many of these problems have been ongoing since the middle of last year. We went to Freedom with these concerns, and they blame it on teething problems for their new order management system.

6. Half a billion dollars has been donated to Australian bushfire relief, and some are starting to wonder where that money is. We spoke to some of the larger charities to find out how they plan to disburse the newfound glut of money, with many – including the Red Cross – arguing they intend to support bushfire recovery over a period of years.

7. Some news from the Trump impeachment trial. Former national security advisor John Bolton apparently alleges in his as-yet unpublished book that Trump explicitly told him he would withhold military aid from Ukraine until it launched a politically motivated investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. This is obviously the main thrust of the impeachment allegations, and Senator Mitt Romney says it’s “increasingly likely” he and fellow Republicans will demand to hear Bolton’s testimony. Of course, Bolton has reason to be salty, after he was muscled out of Trump’s administration.

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

8. The Jeff Bezos hacking scandal – which surely would make a great Amazon Prime Video show – continues to deliver. The latest revelation from the New York Times is that Bezos’ nudes were reportedly leaked when his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez sent them… to her brother. This certainly muddies the waters on the current narrative that the leak to the National Enquirer could have happened because of Saudi hacking.

9. An Amazon engineer has called for the company’s home security company Ring to be “shut down immediately” over privacy and security concerns. “The privacy issues are not fixable with regulation and there is no balance that can be struck,” software engineer Max Eliaser said in a Medium post. In the same article, more than 350 employees slammed the company’s climate policies.

10. US officials really want to interview Prince Andrew as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, but he hasn’t responded. Andrew stepped back from royal duties in November, after outcry over his disastrous BBC interview on Epstein. After the interview, he said he would be willing to “help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.” Guess he isn’t doing that at all.

Federal prosecutors and the FBI have asked to interview Prince Andrew about Jeffrey Epstein but despite his public offer to cooperate he has not responded, US Attorney Geoff Berman said pic.twitter.com/GxufRQLjBH — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 27, 2020

This desk swing can keep you moving while you're working pic.twitter.com/CvnXO7tzJy — Tech Insider (@techinsider) January 27, 2020

