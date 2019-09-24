Greta Thunberg delivered a tearful speech at UN climate summit. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

1. Climate warrior Greta Thunberg delivered a speech through angry tears at the UN Climate Summit. “How dare you!” she said to assembled world leaders. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Heavy.

Cameraman did well here – Greta Thunberg & Trump pic.twitter.com/lnt39OvYhO — Justin Stevens (@_JustinStevens_) September 23, 2019

2. The Trump / Biden / Ukraine scandal continues to mount, as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to release details of his call with the US president. Today’s update suggests there’s a big hole in the timeline of Trump’s allegation that Biden pushed for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating a company linked to his son Hunter. It’s all very complicated.

3. Meanwhile, Trump has been hanging out with Scott Morrison. He praised ScoMo as a “gentleman” at a factory opening in Ohio, and suggested that the PM won this year’s Australian election because he embraced “a lot of the same things” as the president. Also, this unusual vignette:

imagining the single rusty gear in trump's brain creaking as he tries to process the phrase 'the don bradman of australian job creation' pic.twitter.com/PvqZ3efs2b — henno (@jrhennessy) September 23, 2019

4. DiDi, known as the ‘Uber of China’, is pushing into two more Queensland markets, but has no plans at present to tackle Sydney. Already available in cities like Melbourne and Newcastle, it pitches itself as being more affordable than competitors. Fun fact: Uber actually owns a significant stake in DiDi – around 15%, according to a filing this year – after Didi took over Uber’s business in the country.

5. The peak body representing Australia’s free-to-air broadcasters has demanded the government step up and tackle the “dominance” of Google and Facebook. The statement basically nudges the Morrison government to implement the recommendations of the recent ACCC digital platforms inquiry.

6. On the topic of Facebook: Instagram has launched its first ever marketing campaign in Australia. “Surely they’ve advertised before?” you might ask. Nope – this is the first traditional campaign across internet, TV and cinema advertising since the platform launched in Australia in 2010.

7. Company directors in Australia have found a “creative” way to profit from insider trading, according to new research out of the Australian National University. It’s all a bit complicated – so much so that the regulator ASIC considers it all above board. So: is it illegal or not? Hmm.

8. In case you needed more to worry about with regards to climate change, here you go: turns out it’ll chew into your retirement savings. Assuming we’re not living in a Mad Max-style desert wasteland approaching 2100, analysts suggest we’ll be seeing an annual decline in returns even in the absolute best case scenario.

9. The Labour Party in the United Kingdom has pledged to implement a four-day working week within ten years, if it is elected. Given the massive productivity gains across the developed world over the past few decades, it’s surprising it took a major party this long to go for it. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said at the party’s annual conference that within a decade, Labour would reduce the average working week to 32 hours, with no loss of pay.

10. International travel group Thomas Cook collapsed yesterday, leaving thousands of travellers stranded. Passengers shared stories and photos of their holiday disasters, if you’re in the market for some Tuesday morning schadenfreude.

BONUS ITEM

I’ve been keeping you up to speed on the car crash that is WeWork over the past week or so. Here’s a detailed piece from our friends in the US as to why the problems with the company run far, far deeper than its controversial CEO. It’s a cautionary tale with broader implications for a lot of the tech ‘unicorns’ floating around Silicon Valley at the moment.

