Good morning.

1. There’s been a “serious incident” at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. There are reportedly “a number of fatalities”. Stay tuned for updates.

2. Trump got touchy. On his tour of Saudi Arabia, he touched a glowing orb, which gave Photoshoppers some opportunities:



I PHOTOSHOPPED SARUMAN INTO TRUMP'S ORB PICTURE AND IT'S NOT EVEN WEIRD pic.twitter.com/cVJFGP5NPG — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) May 22, 2017

And he was the first sitting US president to have the cajones to touch The Western Wall . But the whole world’s talking about the time he tried to touch his wife’s hand:

3. Markets, and US stocks rose overnight while Trump was in the Middle East, which bodes well for the ASX200 looking to push back over 5,800. The big banks benefited from being left off S&P’s ratings downgrade list yesterday, iron ore gained again and the Australian dollar continues to climb against the greenback.

4. Tabby’s Star is acting weird again. You might know it as the “alien megastructure” star which every now and then “dims” for no reason astronomers have been able to settle on yet. So the most exciting explanation is it has some huge structure circling it. Clearly, built by aliens. Now it’s dimming again and this time, our telescopes are ready and we might know the answer within a week.

5. In a big win for the new Badgerys Creek airport, its rival Sydney Airport will be underwater within the next 83 years. That’s according to new data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which just lifted the “plausible” sea level rise by 2100 from 1 metre to as much as 2.7 metres:

Image: NOAA/Google Maps, CoastalRiskAustralia

All the maps are here, and you can zoom out and about from any of them. You wouldn’t want to buy real estate in Cairns:

Image: NOAA/Google Maps, CoastalRiskAustralia

Or brilliantly, Byron Bay, which could do with a good wash anyway:

Image: NOAA/Google Maps, CoastalRiskAustralia

6. No, this is the definitive, absolute, never fail way to roll up your shirtsleeves.

7. Ford waved goodbye to its CEO Mark Fields, and you only have to look at the company’s horrific share price action over the past two years to understand why. But in replacing him with Jim Hackett, a guy who used to run a furniture company, Ford is sending a strong signal that it is no longer a car company. Here’s why.

8. Soccer is very exciting, apart from the bits when goals aren’t being scored. So why waste time watching a whole season when we’ve got the 10 best goals of the 2016/17 Premier League all here in one hot minute?

9. If you want to work for Bill Gates, you only have to do one thing – read The Art of Computer Programming. He said “definitely” send him a resumé when you’re done. Then you can join him in investing in stuff like drones that carry radar arrays.

10. Priceless:

Picture: Supplied

Only it isn’t priceless because it could cost Monash University a lot of money. Which is why, with 4400 Chinese undergraduate students, Monash has suspended the lecturer who wrote the question. (Although they didn’t say whether the answer was correct or not.) The SMH has the full story.

BONUS ITEM: If you ever wanted to blow up a fidget spinner, this is the way to do it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

