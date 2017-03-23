Counter-terrorism police were deployed in New York overnight following the attack in London. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

1. Four dead, including a police officer: that’s the latest death toll we have from a terrorist attack around Westminster overnight. Some 20 people were injured. We know that:

A lone suspect was shot by police after fatally stabbing police officer inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

A car drove into at least a dozen people on nearby Westminster Bridge.

Students were among those injured. Our story from London with the latest updates is here.

2. Amid the chaos, one MP walked in the opposite direction to the fleeing crowd to try and resuscitate the police officer who had just been stabbed. Tobias Ellwood tried mouth-to-mouth on the stabbed police officer before he died. A source who spoke to MPs told Business Insider: “MPs walking through [the] yard were told armed shooter and told to dive and run for cover — many ended up in tube tunnel. While people were shouting ‘run’ Ellwood strode the other way to help victims.”

3. As for the culprits, nobody has claimed direct responsibility, but ISIS and Al Qaeda have both called for this kind of attack before. A recent issue of an ISIS magazine aimed at English-language speakers included an article titled “Just Terror Tactics” outlining ideal vehicles to use in terror attacks as well as ideal targets.

“Though being an essential part of modern life, very few actually comprehend the deadly and destructive capability of the motor vehicle and its capacity of reaping large numbers of casualties if used in a premeditated manner,” the article said.

“Vehicles are like knives, as they are extremely easy to acquire,” the article said. Chilling.

4. Canberra steels up: Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed the police presence around Parliament House in Canberra will be increased following the attacks in London.

5. Markets were steady after yesterday’s sell-off, and through the chaos in London. The Dow and S&P barely moved, and ASX futures are pointing marginally down. Don’t worry, we’ll let you know if it kicks off again in either direction. Details for the numbers guys here.

6. But wait — there’s iron ore. Timberrr…

Australia’s biggest export has been plummeting on markets over the last couple of days. The futures market, at least, says the worst might be over. David Scutt has more here.

7. The world’s biggest hedge fund , Bridgewater, believes that this is the “first year” that populism has been the major issue in the world. But it also notes that: “Populism has surged in recent years and is currently at its highest level since the late 1930s.” This is one of those things where it’s not a surprise until you read it from the world’s biggest hedge fund, and then it becomes more important or meaningful.

8. Rugby is facing an existential crisis in Australia. It’s real. Scroll down until you find the game they play in heaven:

Source: Roy Morgan Research

Lawn bowls, darts, and ballroom dancing. That’s what the sport feeding the mighty Wallabies is slipping behind in terms of participants. Surely this is the wake-up call.

9. LinkedIn is now owned by Microsoft, you should remember. One of those companies is a cutting-edge, fashionable brand that’s doing cool things on a range of platforms and the other is a place where people dump their CVs. Anyway, LinkedIn now wants you to sound like a genius in your next meeting.

10. Something’s going to happen in Australia’s mortgage market, and it will be big. David Scutt takes a walk through some of the scenarios here.

